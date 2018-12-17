Her visit is coming at a time where Ghana is preparing to exit from the Fund by the end of the year.

Some analysts believe this is a symbolic visit as it tells the IMF’s impression of Ghana’s overall performance under the three-year relief program.

In her visiting schedule, she will participate in a sub-Saharan African conference to be hosted in Ghana today [December 17, 2018].

The conference will tackle the economic future of the sub region and particularly provide solutions to the growing unemployment rate in Ghana.

Later, she will hold bilateral talks with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo.

Madam Christine Lagarde is expected to leave Ghana tomorrow. Before then she will give a keynote address in a seminar to be attended by key government officials, NGOs, civil societies, among others.

At a welcome ceremony on Sunday [December 16, 2018], Madam Christine Lagarde gave brief remarks where she talked of her excitement of visiting Ghana.

“I am very pleased to be in Ghana and to be in Accra and I look forward to a very productive visit with the authorities. I am delighted that Mr. Vice President was able to come and greet me on arrival; it’s very nice of him.”

Ghana entered the IMF bailout program for an economic assistance of $918 million.

The IMF has so far disbursed $764.1 million.

The bailout programme has brought some benefits to the country this includes keeping the government’s expenditure under control.

But, the government also faced a major challenge with one IMF condition which did not allow them to employ people into the public sector.