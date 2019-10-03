The new logo now features “Equity” without an entity name such as Group, Bank, Insurance, or Investment Bank.

Going forward, the bank will present itself as a unified brand, with one basket of products and services under one roof.

The refreshed look will first roll out in Kenya and eventually in all its other markets across Africa.

Kenya’s Equity bank has a new look and strategy in line with its ongoing journey of transformation and regional expansion.

From an identity perspective, the new logo now features “Equity” without an entity name such as Group, Bank, Insurance, or Investment Bank.

The new identity is aimed at creating sustainable growth path and service delivery in today’s rapidly changing financial services environment.

New strategy

Equity new logo (L) and Equity old logo (R) (techweez)

Going forward, the bank will present itself as a unified brand, with one basket of products and services under one roof; ranging from banking to insurance and investment.

Commenting on the move, Equity Group CEO and Managing Director Dr. James Mwangi noted that the refreshed positioning follows an extensive three-year process of sounding out its current and future customer segments.

“The evolution of our brand is an important part of our strategy for continued market leadership as well as being integral to the promise we made to all of our stakeholders when we began our journey of transformation to modernize and do all we can to get closer to and better serve our customers,” he said.

Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group CEO and Managing Director.

“We are proud of the role Equity has continued to play in the growth and prosperity of Kenya and its people. Our brand has carried us through a disruptive and trailblazing 35 years’ period. During this period, we have evolved from a small building society to a leading bank in East and Central Africa. We have become a leading digital bank while our social impact investments hold promise to secure our young people as our future servant leaders. The refreshed brand identity reflects the future we envision, one which communicates our global capability, strong heritage, innovative culture and agile business model that will carry and give the brand momentum to scale its strengths across Africa and the world,” Dr. James Mwangi added.

The refreshed look will first roll out in Kenya and eventually in all other markets where the Group has established its presence including Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and now, Zambia, Mozambique and Ethiopia.