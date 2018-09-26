Pulse.ng logo
England's Wembley stadium is close to being sold to a US billionaire for £600 million

England's Football Association will hold a board vote on Thursday to decide whether to sell London's iconic Wembley Stadium to U.S. billionaire Shahid Khan for £600 million.

  • The board of the FA will vote on plans to sell Wembley to US billionaire Shahid Khan on Thursday, the FT reports.
  • If approved, Khan will pay £600 million ($790.4 million) for the stadium.
  • Khan has been in talks to acquire the stadium from the FA since April.

England's Football Association will hold a board vote on Thursday to decide whether to sell London's iconic Wembley Stadium to US billionaire Shahid Khan, the Financial Times reported.

If the sale goes through, the home of English soccer, will be sold to Khan, also known as Shad Khan, for £600 million ($790.4 million), according to the newspaper. Khan, a Pakistani-American billionaire and philanthropist, is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League and Fulham F.C. of the English Premier League.

Khan has been in talks to acquire the stadium from the FA since April. The terms of the deal must be approved by the FA's 10-member board at a meeting on Thursday, and a minority are yet to indicate their support, the FT said, citing people close to the talks.

