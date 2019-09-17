Energy Security Institute in Ghana predicts another fuel price increase.

The increase is due to the attacks on critical oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

Executive Director of IES, Kwesi Anamoah Seky, made the revelation in an interview.

Already, prices of crude in some oil markets in the world have already experienced a surge following the attack on the plant.

According to the IES, the situation is likely to cause a shortage of oil on the world market, thereby leading to a hike in prices.

The Executive Director of IES, Kwesi Anamoah Sekyi made the revelation while speaking to Accra based Citi FM.

He noted that “You would understand that Saudi Arabia is the supplier of crude to the US. So if we get them locking out 5% of global supply, it also impacts on the production of refined oil in the U.S. The U.S will then be forced to go and now rely on their petroleum reserve. If they don’t go to the reserve, it means they won’t have enough to refine and it will cause an impact.”

Mr Anamoah Sekyi further declared that the incident in Saudi Arabia will not only affect fuel prices but the prices of all other refined products.

He said, “Already prices shot up to almost $71 per barrel over the weekend. We’re now hovering around $67 per barrel and so for sure because Saudi Arabia is a key supplier to the global landscape, producing almost 10 million barrels per day, and one-tenth of the global oil production. So it will impact on prices of diesel, petrol and even other refined products.”

Background

Over the weekend, the location of the biggest oil processing plant run by the Saudi state oil company, Aramco suffered a drone attack.

This attack, executed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output.

This has led to a huge disruption in the production of oil across the globe.

