Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Elon Musk is said to have hired a lawyer who used to work for the SEC as the agency reportedly investigates his 'funding secured' tweet (TSLA)

Finance Elon Musk is said to have hired a lawyer who used to work for the SEC as the agency reportedly investigates his 'funding secured' tweet (TSLA)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is said to have hired two lawyers, Roel Campos and Steven Farina, as the Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly investigates statements Musk made about converting Tesla into a private company, Fox Business Network reports.

  • Published:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. play

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

(Max Whittaker / Getty Images)

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hired two lawyers, Roel Campos and Steven Farina, as the Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly investigates statements Musk made about converting Tesla into a private company, Fox Business Network reports.
  • Campos was an SEC commissioner from 2002 until 2007.
  • Farina and Campos list securities enforcement and securities litigation among their areas of focus.
  • Tesla, Campos, and Farina did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.


Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hired two lawyers as the Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly investigates statements Musk made about converting Tesla into a private company, Fox Business Network reports.

One of the lawyers Musk reportedly retained, Roel Campos, was an SEC commissioner from 2002 until 2007. Campos is a partner at the firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed and lists securities enforcement, securities litigation, and regulatory cases among his areas of focus on the firm's website. Musk has also reportedly retained Steven Farina, a partner at Williams & Connolly who focuses on securities enforcement and securities litigation, among other practice areas, according to the firm's website.

The Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino said on Twitter that Tesla's board of directors has retained Daniel Kramer, a partner at Paul Weiss. Kramer lists securities litigation and regulatory cases among his specialties on the firm's website.

Tesla, Campos, Farina, and Kramer did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.

Musk attracted controversy in August over his statements about wanting to take Tesla private, which raised questions about the certainty of funding Musk referenced in a tweet and where exactly that funding would come from. Fox Business and The New York Times reported that the SEC had sent subpoenas to Tesla concerning Tesla's plans to explore going private and Musk's statements about the process.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the agency had been investigating how the company communicated production issues it faced with its Model 3 sedan before Musk's tweets about going private.

Two weeks after saying he was considering taking Tesla private, Musk said it will remain a public company. Though he said in a post on Tesla's website that he believed there was "more than enough funding" to complete a go-private deal, he said the process of going private could create distractions for the company and problems for its current investors, some of whom had told Musk they would prefer Tesla remain public, he said.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Top 3

1 Finance The 22 best places to live in America if you want to make a lot...bullet
2 Finance Bill Gates is worth $95 billion and he plans to give most of...bullet
3 Finance Here's how much money 19 rich and famous power couples are worthbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016.
Finance Trump is driving a wedge between 2 key US allies
Ford is selling a lot of pickups.
Finance Ford's decision to eliminate passenger cars and concentrate on pickups and SUVs is paying off (F)
For many rich families, no price tag is too high when it comes to their children's education.
Finance Rich parents are paying millions to be able to walk their kids to school
Traders work near the end of the day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Finance Stocks fall as tech takes a beating