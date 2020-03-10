Nigerian stock market capitalisation declines to N12.7 trillion, the lowest drop in almost a decade.

The drop in stocks was due to heavy sell-off amid fears of persistent decline in global oil prices and coronavirus outbreak.

MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Zenith Bank record most losses during the day's trading.

Investors on the Nigerian stock exchange (NSE) lost $1.8 billion (N656.04 billion) as market capitalisation declined to N12.7 trillion.

Nigerian Stock Exchange

On Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, NSE's All-Share Index (ASI) fell 4.91% to close at 24,388.66 points as against 2.41% depreciation recorded previously.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands down at 9.14%.

The market was dragged by losses in MTNN (-10.0%), GUARANTY (-9.9%), and ZENITH (-9.7%).

As oil prices struggle to trend upwards amid no respite for the COVID-19 outbreak, Analysts at Afrinvest expect sentiment to remain bearish in the next trading session.

Nigerian stock market trading floor brandspur

In today’s trade, the market breadth index was strongly negative with 33 losers against 3 gainers. Researchers at Investment One believe “this may be one of the best periods to start picking some of the quality names with a medium to long term horizon.”

According to sector performance for Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, the Banking Index fell by 12.53%, Consumer Goods Index shed 4.42%, while Industrial Index declined by 1.10%.