This, according to the ministry, is because it ‘mistakenly’ sent almost 10 times more than planned.

The Ugandan cabinet had approved $61,800 (£47,700) to be sent to China for students in Wuhan, where the deadly coronavirus started, although the education ministry requested $600,000 - a much higher amount.

But the ministry mistakenly sent $600,000 to the embassy.

It has, hence, in a recent requested the embassy to refund the $538,200 excess.

Here’s the finance ministry's letter: