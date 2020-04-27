The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a total of $3,060.14million as emergency financial assistance for 24 African countries.

The IMF approved this amount to help the selected African countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has affected all countries and every sector of the world’s economy. When Africa started recording cases of Coronavirus, some of the countries requested for assistance from the IMF.

Below are the countries that have received financial assistance from the IMF:

· Benin

Type of emergency financing: Catastrophe Containment and Relief (CCRT)

Amount approved: $7.43 million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Burkina Faso

Type of emergency financing: Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and CCRT

Amount approved: RCF-$84.28, CCRT-8.74

Date approved: RCF-April 14, 2020, CCRT-April 13, 2020

· Cape Verde

Type of emergency financing: RCF

Amount approved: $23.7 million

Date approved: April 22, 2020

· Central African Republic

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and RCF

Amount approved: CCRT - $2.86 million, RCF - $27.85 million

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, RCF-April 20, 2020

· Chad

Type of emergency financing: RCF and CCRT

Amount approved: CCRT-$10.12million, RCF-$84.12million

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, RCF-April 14, 2020

· Comoros

Type of emergency financing: CCRT, RCF and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

Amount approved: CCRT-$0.97million, RCF-$2,97 million, RFI-$5.93million

Date approved: CCRT- April 13, 2020, RCF-April 22, 2020, RFI-April 22, 2020

· Democratic Republic of Congo

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and RFI

Amount approved: CCRT-$14.85million, RCF-$266.5million

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, RCF-April 22, 2020

· Cote D’Ivoire

Type of emergency financing: RCF and RFI

Amount approved: RCF-$216.8million, RFI-$433.6million

Date approved: RCF & RFI-April 17, 2020

· Gabon

Type of emergency financing: RFI

Amount approved: $108million

Date approved: April 9, 2020

· The Gambia

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and RCF

Amount approved: CCRT-$2.10million, RCF-$15.55million

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, RCF-April 15, 2020

· Ghana

Type of emergency financing: RCF

Amount approved: $738million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Guinea

Type of emergency financing: CCRT

Amount approved: $16.37million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Guinea-Bissau

Type of emergency financing: CCRT

Amount approved: $1.08 million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Liberia

Type of emergency financing: CCRT

Amount approved: $11.63million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Madagascar

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and RCF

Amount approved: CCRT-$3.06million, RCF-$122.2million

Date approved: CCRT and RCF – April 13, 2020

· Malawi

Type of emergency financing: CCRT

Amount approved: $7.20million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Mali

Type of emergency financing: CCRT

Amount approved: $7.30million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Mozambique

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and RCF

Amount approved: CCRT-$10.89million, RCF-$227.2million

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, RCF-April 24, 2020

· Niger

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and RCF

Amount approved: CCRT-$5.64million, RCF-$83.66

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, RCF-April 14, 2020

· Rwanda

Type of emergency financing: RCF and CCRT

Amount approved: RCF-$80.1million, CCRT-$8.01million

Date approved: RCF-April 2, 2020, CCRT-April 13, 2020

· Sao Tome and Principe

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and RCF

Amount approved: CCRT-$0.11million, RCF-$9.03million

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, RCF-April 21, 2020

· Senegal

Type of emergency financing: RFI and RCF

Amount approved: RFI-$215.73million, RCF-$107.87million

Date approved: RFI&RCF-April 13, 2020

· Sierra Leone

Type of emergency financing: CCRT

Amount approved: $13.36million

Date approved: April 13, 2020

· Togo

Type of emergency financing: CCRT and Augmentation of ECF

Amount approved: CCRT-$3.74million, Augmentation of ECF-$71.49million

Date approved: CCRT-April 13, 2020, Augmentation of ECF-April 3, 2020