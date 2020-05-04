The pay rise was agreed as far back as August 2016 and only effected in March 2020. A period when most people believe is the opportune time for a raise.

This is because the coronavirus cases in Ghana which led to a partial lockdown brought with it some economic pressures.

The Finance Minister directed the Controller & Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) to effect the 15% increase from March 2020. This means that 15% of the 2020 monthly basic salary is to be paid as a premium to staff of the civil service and local government service.

The directive said the payment will take effect from January 1, 2020. As a result, associated arrears are to be paid in a single tranche at the end of March 2020.

The letter added that this brings finality to all issues contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) on August 18, 2016, in which the 15% premium was agreed.

At the beginning of the year, Civil and Local Government Staff were given a 10% increase in salaries, a move that was contrary to the MoU signed.

CLOGSAG threatened to embark on a strike in March to register their dissatisfaction against the government’s decision not to fulfill its part of the deal.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service sent a communique saying that the increment in salaries, which took effect at the beginning of 2020, was an error.

The Executive Secretary for CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo told B&FT that: “In terms of premium, the Controller & Accountant General’s Department has paid. Backlog and continuous payment have also been paid. So, the issues have been sorted out”.

“Civil servants are with the executive arm of government, so all policy issues pertaining to COVID-19 are administrated by civil servants before coming out as policies,” Mr. Bampoe Addo added.