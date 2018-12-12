China's biggest streaming-music service jumps in its trading debut

news

The company, backed by the tech giant Tencent, priced its initial-public-offering at $13 apiece, the low end of its range — before opening for trading at $14.10. The IPO allowed the company to raise $1.1 billion through the sale of 82 million American depositary shares.

In a previous filing, Tencent Music said the IPO would price in the range of $13 to $15 per ADR. The IPO was initially scheduled for October 18, but the offering was postponed over fears that the brutal sell-off that wreaked havoc on markets in October and November would affect its pricing.

Tencent Music was expected to debut at a valuation of about $21.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. That valuation falls short of the $24.15 billion of Spotify, the Swedish peer that’s also an investor in the Chinese company.

Tencent Music operates several popular music brands in China — including QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo and WeSing — and had more than 800 million unique monthly active users in the second quarter of 2018, according to its filing.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Tencent Music said it earned 1.32 billion Chinese yuan ($199 million) on revenue of 10.99 billion Chinese yuan ($1.66 billion).

The company also said it generated a profit of 2.11 billion Chinese yuan ($320 million) in the first half of this year, almost three times as much as its 732 million Chinese yuan profit during the same period in 2017.

For comparison, Spotify, which went public in April, said it had a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in 2017, on revenue of 4.09 billion euros ($5 billion).

Tencent Music is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TME."

