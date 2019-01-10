Kenyan engineer Charles Mwangi has left American automotive and energy company, Tesla.

Kenyan engineer Charles Mwangi has left American automotive and energy company, Tesla, where until his exit he was employed as Senior Director of Engineering.

Mr. Mwangi made the announcement about his departure from Tesla recently on LinkedIn.

“After slightly over 6 years, I have decided to leave Tesla. My time at Tesla has been one of the most enriching and fulfilling experiences in my life. I’ve had the privilege to work alongside the world’s most talented and resilient people, in pursuit of a worthy mission,” he posted on Linkedin.

The former Tesla employee who describes himself as having first-hand experience in recruiting and developing a first-class technical team while maintaining world class high standards on his LinkedIn account, did not divulge where he was heading apart from revealing that it was a stealth startup company which normally avoids public attention by operating in stealth mode.

“In my next journey, I am lucky enough to have found that same inspiration as the early days of Tesla but in a completely different industry. A world-changing human mission. Global scale. A team with a deep commitment to excellence. The Startup I am joining is still under the radar, but I couldn’t be more excited to be joining this team alongside my good friend Shen Jackson,” he concluded.

Prior to joining Tesla he was employed as a senior manufacturing engineer at Nissan Motor Corporation where he worked for close to seven years.

Mwangi also worked at Toyota Motor Corporation as a manufacturing engineer between December 2003 to August 2005.

It won’t be lost though that his departure from the American automotive company comes at a time when the company has witnessed high profile exits numbering more than twenty now in 2018 alone

Mwangi’s exit also comes at a critical time for Tesla when the California-based company is ramping up production of the Model 3 as well as laying grounds on a new Gigafactory at China and the imminent announcement of Model Y.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk announced on Wednesday in a tweet that the company will stop selling the lowest-range versions of its Model S sedans and Model X SUVs beginning Monday.

The Model S and X are Tesla's second and third major lines of electric cars. The versions being retired have a 75 kWh battery, which promises a range of 259 miles for the Model S, and a 237-mile range for the Model X.

Retiring the lower-range Model S and X vehicles may push prospective customers to buy Tesla's high-end and expensive Model 3 sedans instead.