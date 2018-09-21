CBN withdraws Skye Bank's license, secures customers' deposit

news

Nigeria's central bank has withdrawn the operating licence of ailing Skye Bank Plc, two years after removing the financial institution's management and board.

The apex bank said it has decided to establish a bridge bank 'Polarise Bank,' to secure the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank

Umar Ibrahim, chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), revealed this in a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, alongside Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele said: “As a responsible and responsive regulator and in consultation with the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), we have decided to establish a bridge bank ‘Polaris Bank,’ to assume the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank”.

“The result of our examinations and forensic audit of the bank have revealed that the Skye Bank requires urgent recapitalisation as it can no longer continue to live on borrowed times with indefinite liquidity support from the CBN. The shareholders of the bank have been unable to recapitalise it,” he said during the press briefing.

CBN took regulatory actions on Skye Bank Plc in 2016

In 2016, Nigeria's apex bank took over of Skye Bank Plc following persistent turkey to meet minimum thresholds in critical prudential and adequacy ratios.

The reasons also included the bank's huge non-performing loans (NPLs) profile as well as its low liquidity ratio.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor, had explained that the apex bank took a proactive step in order to save the health of the bank from further deteriorating.

Customers' deposits in safe hands

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) will capitalise the bridge bank and begin the process of sourcing investors to buy out AMCON.

The CBN chief said: “We wish to assure all depositors that under this arrangement, their deposits shall remain safe and that normal banking services shall continue in the new bank on Monday, 24th September, 2018, to enable customers to transact their businesses seamlessly.”

What is a bridge bank - Polarise Bank

A bridge bank is an institution created by a national regulator or central bank to operate a failed bank until a buyer can be found for its operations.

The task of the bridge bank is to ensure seamless continuity of banking operations.

Recall that in 2011, the Central Bank of Nigeria also revoked the licences of three banks – Afribank, Spring Bank and Bank PHB and established Mainstreet Bank Limited, Keystone Bank Limited and Enterprise Bank Limited as bridge banks in their place.

