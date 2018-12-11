CBN adds fertiliser to list of 41 items not eligible for forex

news

Nigeria's central bank CBN) has added fertiliser to the list of 41 import items not eligible for foreign exchange.

Ahmed B. Umar, Director, Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN, disclosed this on Monday in a circular titled; 'Re: Inclusion of some imported goods and services on the list of items not valid for forex in the Nigerian forex market,' addressed to traders and the general public.

The CBN said the updated record of 42 items not eligible for forex became effective December 7, 2018.

The circular reads, “in the continued effort to sustain the achievement recorded from the classification of 41 import items as 'not valid for foreign exchange' in the Nigerian foreign exchange market, authorised dealers and the general public are hereby notified of the inclusion of 'fertiliser' on the list effective Friday. December 07, 2018.”

The apex bank assured that it will ensure transaction on fertiliser for which payments are outstanding are settled at the appropriate dates.