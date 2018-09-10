Carnival's newest ship is its biggest ever — take a closer look at the giant cruise liner (CCL)

news

Carnival Cruise Ships launched its latest addition to its fleet this year, with the Carnival Horizon taking sail on April 2, 2018.

The Horizon is the most recent addition to Carnival's line of " Vista class " ships, a new line that can carry over 133,000 gross tonnage . These ships feature IMAX theaters, themed staterooms and bars, and outdoor sports areas.

Vista class tonnage "Carnival Horizon offers some new one-of-a-kind features and attractions that make this ship truly special allowing our guests to create a lifetime of wonderful vacation memories," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a press statement.

In April, Carnival launched its latest cruise ship, the Carnival Horizon, the most recent addition to its line of "Vista class" ships.

The Carnival Horizon, the 26th ship in the company's fleet, departed from Barcelona, Spain on April 2, 2018 for its initial cruise. It then held a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean sailings out of New York. Beginning on September 22, the Carnival Horizon will begin docking at Miami for a year-round schedule of six-day and eight-day Caribbean cruises.

"In addition to the many exciting innovations previously introduced on Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon offers some new one-of-a-kind features and attractions that make this ship truly special allowing our guests to create a lifetime of wonderful vacation memories," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement.

Carnival Horizon introduces multiple novel additions to the cruise ship line. Most notable is its Dr. Seuss-themed outdoor water-park, as well as its unique bike-ride-in-the-sky activity called SkyRide. There is also an IMAX theater onboard, spa cabins, Cuban-themed state-rooms and bars, Guy Fieri-inspired burger and BBQ restaurants.

Take a look below and take a picture tour through the Carnival Horizon, a truly one-of-a-kind cruise ship.

The Carnival Horizon is only the second ship to join Carnival's "Vista line."

The ship is 1,062 feet long and has 133,500 gross tonnage.

There is a 3,960 guest capacity with an additional 1,450 onboard crew number.

Inside the ship, on Deck 3, we find the Horizon Atrium bar and lobby.

Notice how the beautiful sea centerpiece changes color.

At Chef's Table restaurant, located just down the hall, guests will get to enjoy delicious plates while the chef shows up at the table to talk about the meal he made.

In fact, there he is right below with his guests as they enjoy some meat on a skewer.

Right above on Deck 4, The Meridian Restaurant is a fancy spot that is just a short walk from Horizon's exclusive casino.

The Horizon Atrium retail space nearby showcases top brands like Michael Kors, Victoria’s Secret, and Kate Spade.

And the Alchemy Bar on Deck 5 is the perfect place to unwind for a drink after shopping.

Down the hall is the Havana Bar & Pool, a spot featuring Cuban cocktails like Mojitos and Daiquiris served in an old-time Cuban resort environment.

There is also Bonsai Teppanyaki, a Japanese restaurant with meats, fish, tofu, and veggies prepared in-front of guests at their table.

If you're wondering what to do with the kids, they can find lots of things to do at Camp Ocean.

And can even have a crew member read to them.

Teenagers can join in, too, and be entertained by games and hangout spots.

Or maybe just take it easy for a night in the Family Harbor Accommodation Suite.

There are also many entertainment options on Decks 7 and 8. Passengers can head to one of the Horizon's two movie theaters, which includes an IMAX Theater.

Or they can head to the Punchliner Comedy Club for a few laughs.

Throughout the cruise, Playlist Productions will be hosting shows that put a unique spin on audience favorites, all of which will feature visual effects and a live band.

Above deck, we find the Lido Beach Pool, where passengers can hop in for a cool swim.

Or they can go to the Lido Market, which is a great place to shop and eat.

Or they can practice their dance moves on the party floor.

There may be no place more fun onboard than Deck 12. Dr. Seuss Waterworks, the giant water park featuring slides and spray toys is located here.

As is SkyRide, one of the ship's unique thrills.

Passengers can go for a jog below the SkyRide on the Skytrack

Or head to the SportsSquare for mini-golf on the SkyGreens course.

The SkyDeck on Deck 12 is a great place to catch some rays.

Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse features dishes created by Food Network star Guy Fieri for guests to enjoy while they're outside.

Back inside on Deck 12, the SkyFitness Spa is a place where travelers can get a workout in.

Cloud9 Spa services include massages, facials, and Cloud 9’s thermal suites, which are rooms full of moist air with regulated temperatures.

For parents looking to get away, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat on Deck 15 is the perfect place to go.

Adults can sunbath and relax here.

Or simply enjoy peace and quiet along with the sounds of the sea.

Because at the end of the day, when you're on the Carnival Horizon, a beautiful sunset is always waiting for you.