2019 Africa CEO Forum will host leading CEOs, international investors, top experts, and policymakers in Kigali Rwanda

The event will attract more than 1500 participants around the continent pushing common transformation agenda.

Francophone and anglophone countries will discuss how to promote Africa's economic prosperity.

The AFRICA CEO FORUM, the continent’s foremost business conference will host Africa’s leading CEOs, international investors, top experts, and policymakers in Kigali Rwanda.

In its 7th edition, the forum will be held between March 25 and 26, 2019, with a representative from both francophone and anglophone countries discussing how to promote Africa's economic prosperity.

With the theme; 'Open Africa: from continental treaties to business realities,' the forum will also focus on topics such as how can Africa navigate the new realities of global trade, rethinking regional expansion for the digital age and discussion on potentials of tourism in Africa.

“It’s the best forum to debate the economic future of the continent,” Issad Rebrab, Chairman of Cevital and African billionaire, said.

The event, according to the organisers will attract and unit 1500 participants around the continent on common transformation agenda.

The two-day event will feature 40 panels, public-private workshops and case studies where business leaders, shareholders, investors, as well as heads of state and ministers, will discuss major topics and address additional key challenges for Africa’s private sector, including the representation of top women executives in the boardroom and the modernisation of family business governance.

Some of these topics include intra-African trade and investment, Africa's interests and industries, how to create pan-African financial services industry among others.

Since its inception in 2012, the ACF has attracted 3,000 companies and about 700 CEOs attended in 2018.

To register for the 2019 Africa CEO Forum CLICK HERE