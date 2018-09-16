Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

BMW just unveiled a new electric SUV concept to take on Tesla's Model X — take a closer look

Finance BMW just unveiled a new electric SUV concept to take on Tesla's Model X — take a closer look

BMW unveiled an electric concept SUV, the Vision iNEXT, on Saturday. The concept shows some of the technology the company may use in the future. A production vehicle based on the concept is planned for 2021.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
BMW's Vision iNEXT. play

BMW's Vision iNEXT.

(BMW)

  • BMW unveiled an electric concept SUV, the Vision iNEXT, on Saturday.
  • The vehicle's features include autonomous driving technology, voice control, and a projector that can show images or videos on objects held by passengers.
  • A production vehicle based on the concept is planned for 2021.

BMW unveiled an electric concept SUV, the Vision iNEXT, on Saturday. The concept shows some of the technology the company may use in the future. A production vehicle based on the concept is planned for 2021.

The concept includes autonomous driving technology, voice control, a projector that can show images or videos on objects held by passengers, and a touch control feature that allows drivers and passengers to change vehicle settings by drawing on their seats with their fingers.

Here's what the Vision iNEXT looks like:

null play

null

(BMW)

null play

null

(BMW)

null play

null

(BMW)

Top 3

1 Finance The Treasury Secretary's hectic schedule after Lehman Brothers'...bullet
2 Finance Chinese tech stocks are getting hit after report says Trump...bullet
3 Finance Nearly three-quarters of all consumers are willing to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Real estate or stock market: Which is the better investment?
Finance Is buying a house a better investment than the stock market? We did the math, and the answer is clear
Millennials Trust Tech Payments
Finance How technology giants are using their reach and digital prowess to take on traditional banks (GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AMZN)
AP_18232179553108
Finance China's pockets may not be deep enough to bail out emerging markets
Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump visiting the restaurant Eat'n Park on October 10, 2016, in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
Finance Dozens of retailers testified about how Trump's trade war with China could affect them — here's what they said