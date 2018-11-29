BMW is showing off a new SUV to compete with the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS

news

BMW will release its new X7 SUV in March 2019.

The vehicle will start at $74,895 and will allow BMW to compete against Audi's Q7 SUV and Mercedes-Benz's GLS SUV.

The X7 will be capable of a maximum 479 pound-feet of torque, 456 horsepower, and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.2 seconds, BMW says.

Driver-assistance features include lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, assisted parking, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, rear and frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning, and rear cross-traffic warning, according to BMW.

The 2019 X7 will seat seven and have a maximum 90.4 cubic feet of storage capacity when the third row of seats are not occupied, BMW says. Two trims — the xDrive40i and xDrive50i — will be available. The xDrive50i will offer a 4.4-liter V8 engine, while the xDrive40i will have a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, according to BMW, and both trims will have an eight-speed transmission.

The X7 will be capable of a maximum 479 pound-feet of torque, 456 horsepower, and a zero-to-60 mph acceleration time of 5.2 seconds, BMW says. Driver-assistance features include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, assisted parking, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, rear and frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning, and rear cross-traffic warning, according to BMW.

The X7 will allow BMW to compete in the seven-seat luxury SUV segment, which includes the Audi Q7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

BMW will produce the X7 at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also makes the X3, X4, X5, and X6 models.