Bitcoin tumbles after bomb threats that were emailed across the US demanded it for ransom

Bitcoin tumbled 6% after it was discovered that bomb threats that were emailed around the country demanded it for ransom.

  Published:
Rotariu uses Romania's first bitcoin ATM in downtown Bucharest play

Rotariu uses Romania's first bitcoin ATM in downtown Bucharest

(REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel)

  • The New York Police Department said the bomb threats that have been reported around the country Thursday afternoon were emailed by someone demanding bitcoin.
  • Following the news, bitcoin tumbled more than 6%.
  • Bitcoin has lost half of its value since November 14.
  • Watch Bitcoin trade live.

Bitcoin plunged more than 6% to near $3,300 a coin after the New York Police Department said that bomb threats that have been emailed around the country Thursday afternoon were made by someone demanding bitcoin.

"Please be advised - there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment," the NYPD said in a tweet. "While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found."

The NYPD added that these threats are meant to cause disruption or obtain money, and that they threats do not appear to be credible. The threats were made across the country, according to the FBI. At least 13 threats were made in New York City, NBC 4 said.

Bitcoin, the largest digital currency by market value, has lost half of its value since November 14, making a difficult year for crypto investors even worse.

Investors in the digital currency saw its price explode in 2017 as cryptomania swept over the world. Bitcoin began 2017 worth less than $1,000 a coin before soaring more than 2,000% to a high of $19,511.

This year has been a different story, however, with the cryptocurrency's value having plunged by 75%.

null play

null

(MI)

