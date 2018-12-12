Pulse.ng logo
Big-money investors are piling into these 10 'rising suns'

Each quarter, RBC analyzes long-only large-cap fund holdings to see what stocks they are buying the most. RBC calls these stocks "rising suns."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 07, 2018 in New York City. play

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 07, 2018 in New York City.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Investors looking for stable growth stocks can get ideas from the holdings of equity funds that are focused on large-cap investing and only long stocks.

Usually, large-cap stocks have less variability and volatility than small-cap stocks, and long positions are less risky than short positions as the latter's potential loss is unlimited.

Each quarter, RBC analyzes hundreds of long-only large-cap fund holdings to see what stocks they are buying the most. RBC calls these stocks "rising suns," because the firm says they usually climb gradually after being bought.

In the third quarter, healthcare stocks were a popular addition, probably related to rising confidence in the sector after Democrats won the House in the 2018 mid-term election.

Nearly all of these risings stars had better return rates than the S&P 500; however, just half are outperforming the benchmark in the current quarter.

Below are the 10 "rising suns" that have seen the most new positions added by large-cap funds in the third quarter. They are ranked in ascending order based on the changes in the number of funds that own the stock on a quarterly basis:

10. Simon Property Group

10. Simon Property Group play

10. Simon Property Group

(MI)

Ticker: SPG

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 17

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 23%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 11.4%

Source: RBC



9. Nvidia

9. Nvidia play

9. Nvidia

(MI)

Ticker: NVDA

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 17

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 23%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 11.4%

Source: RBC



8. Norfolk Southern

8. Norfolk Southern play

8. Norfolk Southern

(MI)

Ticker: NSC

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 17

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 16%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 12.4%

Source: RBC



7. Medtronic

7. Medtronic play

7. Medtronic

(MI)

Ticker: MDT

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 17

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 29%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 7.7%

Source: RBC



6. Illumina

6. Illumina play

6. Illumina

(MI)

Ticker: ILMN

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 18

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 13%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 24.2%

Source: RBC



5. CSX

5. CSX play

5. CSX

(MI)

Ticker: CSX

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 19

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 13%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 8.9%

Source: RBC



4. Union Pacific

4. Union Pacific play

4. Union Pacific

(MI)

Ticker: UNP

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 21

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 30%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 7.7%

Source: RBC



3. WellCare Health Plan

3. WellCare Health Plan play

3. WellCare Health Plan

(MI)

Ticker: WCG

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 24

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 8%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 23%

Source: RBC



2. Qualcomm

2. Qualcomm play

2. Qualcomm

(MI)

Ticker: QCOM

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 26

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 25%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 21.2%

Source: RBC



1. HCA Healthcare

1. HCA Healthcare play

1. HCA Healthcare

(MI)

Ticker: HCA

Changes in the number of funds that own the stock: 26

Percentage owned by large-cap funds: 11%

3Q18 relative return to S&P 500: 28.4%

Source: RBC



