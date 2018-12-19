Micron Technology fell Wednesday after reporting its first-quarter results.

Shares came under pressure after the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance and pared back its capital expenditure forecast for 2019.

"We are just going through an air pocket here," Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's chief executive officer, said on the company's earnings call in response to an analyst's question regarding inventory issues.

Micron Technology fell 3% Wednesday after the company reported disappointing quarterly results, lowered its capital expenditure guidance, and said it was entering into a challenging market environment.

The weakness comes amid oversupply in the memory-chip market, particularly as computer and mobile phone demand wanes.

"We are just going through an air pocket here related to primarily inventory adjustments as well as some seasonal weak mobile demand," impacting the company's near-term outlook, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said on the company's earnings call, in response to a question asked by UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri about inventory levels.

And in an interview with Business Insider on Tuesday, Mehrotra said US-China tariffs were "never that big of an issue," and that their impact to the company's gross margins was smaller than expected.

"We moved very fast in terms of diverting some of the manufacturing of our products that were being imported into the US, and was being manufactured in China," Mehrotra said. "We diverted that part of the product manufacturing elsewhere" in its global manufacturing network, and were able to mitigate tariffs' impact." He added Micron would be able to mitigate around 90% impact from the tariffs with China in January.

In its earnings report, Micron said it would scale back its capital expenditure in 2019 for both DRAM and NAND memory chips, taking its capital expenditure down by $1.25 billion to a range between $9 billion and $9.5 billion.

At least eight Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs, have pared back their own estimates for Micron this year as demand across the chip market falls.

And on Wednesday, BMO Capital Markets, for its part, reduced its price target on the stock for the second time since September , to $32 from $38. "The downturn appears broad, ranging from mobile to data center to enterprise," analyst Ambrish Srivastava wrote.

But at least one analyst was optimistic on the chipmaker's results. Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann cut his price target on the stock in a client note on Wednesday, but said he finds Micron's current risk-reward attractive.

"Micron's throw-everything-and-the-kitchen-sink outlook, while sporting ~38% operating margins, is simply unheard of in a down cycle and demonstrates the resiliency of the new Micron business model to earn ~$7 in tough environments."

Micron shares have fallen nearly 50% since the stock's 2018 high in May.

