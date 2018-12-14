Barclays just named its new crop of managing directors — here is the list

news

Barclays just unveiled its new crop of managing directors, naming 85 employees to the position effective January 1. "They are viewed as the future leaders of our organisation," Barclays said in an announcement on Friday.

“Our new managing directors have all consistently demonstrated strong client focus, outstanding performance, and excellent leadership," Tim Throsby, president of Barclays Bank PLC and CEO of Barclays International, said in the release. "It makes us proud to see our colleagues progress in their careers, and I am confident that the 85 colleagues promoted will continue to make a significant contribution across Barclays International.”

Investment-banking boss Throsby, who joined from JPMorgan in 2015, has said he planned to unleash “commercial zeal” at the unit. The bank earlier this year culled about 100 senior investment bank staff.

The number of new MDs at Barclays is smaller than those at some other competitors. Citigroup just promoted a new class of 125 managing directors. Bank of America Merrill Lynch promoted nearly 140 employees to MD in late November. Morgan Stanley promoted 153 employees to MD in January— up from the 140 it promoted in 2017.

At Goldman Sachs, where MD is one rung below the prestigious role of partner and the classes are announced every two years, 509 employees were promoted to MD in 2017 and 69 were promoted to partner in November.

Here is the list of the class of 2018 MDs:

Robert Agnew

Shilpa Akella

Abdeslam Alaoui

Gonzalo Ardura

Jan Asboth

Umang Bhatia

Daniel Blankenship

Arnaud Caussin

Leo Clark

Alison Coen

Patrick Coffey

Alisa Copeman

Donna Cory

Nicholas Cunningham

Alejandro de la Campa

David Dehorn

Shabab Ditta

Rory Elliott

Nicholas Fall

Arndt Franzen

Stefanie Frese

Anca Gagea

Vineet Garg

David Garratt

Jonathan Gerst

Mariadele Gilardi

Ruben Grau

Adam Gross

Aiden Hallett

Daniel Hernandez-Andersen

Robert Hone

Ben Hutson

Rahul Jaising

Lawrence Jamieson

Staffan Johansson

Priya Karani

Navneet Kaur

Helen Kelly

James Kim

Jason Kivett

Asuka Kiya

Sibtain Lalji

Gideon Lapson

Colin Macleod

Luca Maiorana

Karla Maloof

Melissa Mariaschin

Pat McCormack

Barry McQuaid

Siddharth Mehla

Ben Middleton

Marjorie Miller

Tejas Moogimane

Brooke Navarro

Sita Noble

Simon O'Callaghan

William O'Malley

Angela Ottaway

Andrew Packer

Maria Parpou

Hadley Parrie

Manav Patnaik

Claire Pearson

Simon Polbennikov

Ted Post

Benedict Redmond

James Roberts

Hardy Saat

Rob Scott

David Seal

Ksenia Sheveleva

Stephen Smith

Adrian Stoll

Ravi Suresh

