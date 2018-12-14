BANK OF AMERICA: Here's a list of our 11 favorite stocks for next year

news

Investors should always diversify their portfolio to reduce risk.

With limited cash, one can try to bet on the bellwether stocks in each industry.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has published a list of its 11 favorite stocks for next year — one S&P 500 stock from each of the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard sectors.

The firm's 2018 list has generated a 3.2% average return rate, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500.

Investing is all about avoiding putting all your eggs in one basket.

Usually, the more diversified your portfolio is, the less risk you will bear. However, unless you are a big fund manager, you probably won't buy more than a dozen stocks at a time. So, finding out the bellwether stocks in each industry is a good bet.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is here to help. At the end of each year, BAML publishes a list of its 11 favorite stocks for next year — one in each of the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard sectors.

To be included in the list, a company must have a "buy" rating at the firm, and have exceptional fundamentals. BAML says the list has proven to outperform the benchmark. Last year's list has generated a 3.2% average return rate since it was published — versus the S&P 500's 1.6% return, the bank says. Below are the 11 stocks that BAML says have the biggest growth potential in their sector next year:

Walt Disney

Ticker: DIS

Sector: Communication Services

BAML comments: "One of highest quality S&P 500 stocks. Strong free cash flow, medium equity duration, low leverage. Big catalysts in 2019 (Disney Streaming Services, etc.) Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML

General Motors

Ticker: GM

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

BAML comments: "Strong free cash flow, inexpensive valuations (6x fwd. P/E), underweight by large-cap active funds Positive betas to both real and nominal rates. Both near-term and longer-term potential catalysts in the pipeline (trade war resolution, autonomous driving, etc.)"

Source: BAML

Molson Coors Brewing

Ticker: TAP

Sector: Consumer Staples

BAML comments: "High quality, inex pensive (13x fwd. P/E), attractive FCF yield, above-market dividend yield Historically does well in periods of rising volatility. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML

Exxon Mobil

Ticker: XOM

Sector: Energy

BAML comments: "More defensive Energy stock – low sensitivity to oil. High quality, inexpensive, healthy free cash flow yield, attractive/growing dividend, low leverage Positively correlated to VIX historically, underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML

Morgan Stanley

Ticker: MS

Sector: Financials

BAML comments: "High quality, inexpensive (8x fwd. P/E), dividend grower Potential beneficiary of less onerous regulatory backdrop Strong recent EPS revisions, BofAML EPS above consensus."

Source: BAML

CVS Health

Ticker: CVS

Sector: Health Care

BAML comments: "High quality, low leverage, inexpensive (10x fwd. P/E), above-market dividend yield Potential synergies from acquisition of Aetna. Historically fares well in rising volatility environments."

Source: BAML

Raytheon

Ticker: RTN

Sector: Industrials

BAML comments: "Defense stocks should benefit from higher defense budget. Hedge against geopolitical risks. Inex pensive (14x fwd. P/E), high quality, above-market FCF yield, low leverage. Historically fares well in periods of rising volatility. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML

Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

Sector: Information Technology

BAML comments: "High quality, dividend grower/medium equity duration, healthy balance sheet (net cash) Investing in future growth (R&D spenders typically rewarded). BofAML EPS above consensus."

Source: BAML

International Paper

Ticker: IP

Sector: Materials

BAML comments: "Inexpensive (8x fwd. P/E), high quality, attractive dividend yield BofAML EPS above consensus. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML

Simon Property Group

Ticker: SPG

Sector: Real Estate

BAML comments: "High quality, attractive/growing dividend yield. BofAML EPS above consensus; high-quality portfolio based on Real Estate Investment Trusts(REIT) team's analysis of mall REIT portfolios. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML

Public Service Enterprise Group

Ticker: PEG

Sector: Utilities

BAML comments: "High quality, attractive/growing dividend yield Historically fares well in rising volatility environments. Underweight by large-cap active fund."

Source: BAML

