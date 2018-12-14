Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

BANK OF AMERICA: Here's a list of our 11 favorite stocks for next year

Finance BANK OF AMERICA: Here's a list of our 11 favorite stocks for next year

Bank of America published a list of its favorite stock in each sector for next year. The firm's list has proven to outperform the benchmark S&P 500.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Traders signal offers in the Standard &amp; Poor's 500 stock index futures pit at the CME Group following the Federal Reserve meeting September 21, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. play

Traders signal offers in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index futures pit at the CME Group following the Federal Reserve meeting September 21, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Investors should always diversify their portfolio to reduce risk.
  • With limited cash, one can try to bet on the bellwether stocks in each industry.
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch has published a list of its 11 favorite stocks for next year — one S&P 500 stock from each of the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard sectors.
  • The firm's 2018 list has generated a 3.2% average return rate, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500.

Investing is all about avoiding putting all your eggs in one basket.

Usually, the more diversified your portfolio is, the less risk you will bear. However, unless you are a big fund manager, you probably won't buy more than a dozen stocks at a time. So, finding out the bellwether stocks in each industry is a good bet.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is here to help. At the end of each year, BAML publishes a list of its 11 favorite stocks for next year — one in each of the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard sectors.

To be included in the list, a company must have a "buy" rating at the firm, and have exceptional fundamentals.

BAML says the list has proven to outperform the benchmark. Last year's list has generated a 3.2% average return rate since it was published — versus the S&P 500's 1.6% return, the bank says.

Below are the 11 stocks that BAML says have the biggest growth potential in their sector next year:

Walt Disney

Walt Disney play

Walt Disney

(MI)

Ticker: DIS

Sector: Communication Services

BAML comments: "One of highest quality S&P 500 stocks. Strong free cash flow, medium equity duration, low leverage. Big catalysts in 2019 (Disney Streaming Services, etc.) Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML



General Motors

General Motors play

General Motors

(MI)

Ticker: GM

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

BAML comments: "Strong free cash flow, inexpensive valuations (6x fwd. P/E), underweight by large-cap active funds Positive betas to both real and nominal rates. Both near-term and longer-term potential catalysts in the pipeline (trade war resolution, autonomous driving, etc.)"

Source: BAML



Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing play

Molson Coors Brewing

(MI)

Ticker: TAP

Sector: Consumer Staples

BAML comments: "High quality, inex pensive (13x fwd. P/E), attractive FCF yield, above-market dividend yield Historically does well in periods of rising volatility. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML



Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil play

Exxon Mobil

(MI)

Ticker: XOM

Sector: Energy

BAML comments: "More defensive Energy stock – low sensitivity to oil. High quality, inexpensive, healthy free cash flow yield, attractive/growing dividend, low leverage Positively correlated to VIX historically, underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML



Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley play

Morgan Stanley

(MI)

Ticker: MS

Sector: Financials

BAML comments: "High quality, inexpensive (8x fwd. P/E), dividend grower Potential beneficiary of less onerous regulatory backdrop Strong recent EPS revisions, BofAML EPS above consensus."

Source: BAML



CVS Health

CVS Health play

CVS Health

(MI)

Ticker: CVS

Sector: Health Care

BAML comments: "High quality, low leverage, inexpensive (10x fwd. P/E), above-market dividend yield Potential synergies from acquisition of Aetna. Historically fares well in rising volatility environments."

Source: BAML



Raytheon

Raytheon play

Raytheon

(MI)

Ticker: RTN

Sector: Industrials

BAML comments: "Defense stocks should benefit from higher defense budget. Hedge against geopolitical risks. Inex pensive (14x fwd. P/E), high quality, above-market FCF yield, low leverage. Historically fares well in periods of rising volatility. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML



Microsoft

Microsoft play

Microsoft

(MI)

Ticker: MSFT

Sector: Information Technology

BAML comments: "High quality, dividend grower/medium equity duration, healthy balance sheet (net cash) Investing in future growth (R&D spenders typically rewarded). BofAML EPS above consensus."

Source: BAML



International Paper

International Paper play

International Paper

(MI)

Ticker: IP

Sector: Materials

BAML comments: "Inexpensive (8x fwd. P/E), high quality, attractive dividend yield BofAML EPS above consensus. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML



Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group play

Simon Property Group

(MI)

Ticker: SPG

Sector: Real Estate

BAML comments: "High quality, attractive/growing dividend yield. BofAML EPS above consensus; high-quality portfolio based on Real Estate Investment Trusts(REIT) team's analysis of mall REIT portfolios. Underweight by large-cap active funds."

Source: BAML



Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group play

Public Service Enterprise Group

(MI)

Ticker: PEG

Sector: Utilities

BAML comments: "High quality, attractive/growing dividend yield Historically fares well in rising volatility environments. Underweight by large-cap active fund."

Source: BAML



SEE ALSO:

SEE ALSO: play

SEE ALSO:

(Mike on Flickr)

Big-money investors are piling into these 10 'rising suns'



Top 3

1 Finance Asian markets are welcoming China's concessions on Trump's trade warbullet
2 Finance Insurtech Research Report: The trends & technologies allowing...bullet
3 Finance Trump's trade war is causing GoPro to move the production of...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Upset china trader
Finance Global markets are tumbling after shockingly weak data out of China shows wounds of Trump's trade war
barclays
Finance Barclays just named its new crop managing directors. Here is the list
Bethenny Frankel, CEO of Skinnygirl, says it's not salary that matters early on — it's the experience.
Finance The 7 best lessons successful people taught us about money in 2018
Rotariu uses Romania's first bitcoin ATM in downtown Bucharest
Finance Bitcoin slumps after bomb threats that were emailed across the US demanded it for ransom
X
Advertisement