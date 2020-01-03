Aliko Dangote’s net worth is more than the combined wealth of Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer.

South Africa's richest man, Johann Rupert, net $7.35 billion in 2019 while Nicky Oppenheimer's worth stands at $7.33 billion.

At approximately $15 billion, Aliko Dangote maintains his lead as Africa’s richest man for the 7th consecutive time and 96th richest man in the world.

Africa's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, cemented his fortune at the end of 2019 with $4.3 billion to $14.8 billion.

With this wealth, Business Insider SSA understands that the Dangote's net worth is 'an inch' higher than the combined wealth of two South Africa's richest men. This stats also confirmed him as Africa’s richest man for the 7th time.

Aliko Dangote during a visit to the fertilizer plant under construction in Lagos State. Credit: ANDREW ESIEBO FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK ANDREW ESIEBO FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

Aliko Dangote vs two Southern Africa's richest men - Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer

Checks on Bloomberg Billionaire Index (a daily ranking of the world’s richest people) showed that Johann Rupert, South Africa's richest man net $7.35 billion in 2019, followed by Nicky Oppenheimer at $7.33 billion.

The combined wealth of the two Southern Africa's richest men is approximately $14.7 billion, which is $.1 billion lower than that of Nigeria's Aliko Dangote.

South Africa's richest man net $7.35 billion in 2019

Aliko Dangote is Africa’s richest man for the 7th time

Since 2013, Aliko Dangote continues to hold the position of world's richest person of African descent after surpassing Saudi-Ethiopian billionaire Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi.

Aliko Dangote and other officials at Dangote Refinery site Twitter/DangoteGroup

The 61-year-old business mogul maintains his strong business acumen and respect across the continent. Currently focusing on his refinery site, when finally completed, his wealth is expected to rise further.

In a December 2019 Business Insider SSA's article, Dangote was also among the continent's richest men who experienced an upswing in fortune among members of the three commas club.