Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Apple is sliding ahead of unveiling its new iPhones (AAPL)

Finance Apple is sliding ahead of unveiling its new iPhones (AAPL)

Apple shares are sliding as traders await the launch of its new iPhones and other products Wednesday afternoon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
First customers to buy iPhone X Kittiwat Wang, 22, and Mod, 22, of Bangkok pose with their iPhone X at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017. play

First customers to buy iPhone X Kittiwat Wang, 22, and Mod, 22, of Bangkok pose with their iPhone X at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017.

(Edgar Su/Reuters)

  • Apple shares are sliding ahead of the tech giant's event that will launch new iPhones and other products Wednesday afternoon.
  • Regulators could tighten their oversight on big tech companies.
  • Apple is still one of the top popular stocks among millennial investors, according to data from Robinhood.
  • Watch Apple trade in real time here.

Apple shares are sliding, down about 1% at $221.64 apiece, as the tech giant readies to debut its new iPhones and other products.

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones and a slew of other products including a new Apple Watch, a new entry-level laptop, a pro-focused Mac mini desktop computer, and refreshed Air Pods at an event in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday afternoon.

But shares of some of the world's largest tech companies including Apple are under pressure amid the signal that regulators could tight up oversight on big techs.

Apple’s vice president for software technology will testify in front of a Senate committee on September 26, explaining the company's approaches to privacy while addressing new requirements from the European Union and California, Reuters says, citing a Congressional statement on Wednesday.

In total, six mega internet and technology company will show up at the hearing, including Apple, Google, Amazon, Twitter, AT&T and Charter Communications.

Here's the scoreboard:

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission will also held a series of public hearings on competition in the technology industry starting Thursday. Tech giants could be in for more government oversight as regulators examine rules to keep them from acting like monopolies.

Despite the selling trend, Apple is still one of the top picks among millennial investors, according to data from Robinhood, a no-fee brokerage popular among younger traders.

On Robinhood, a total of 6,417 investors added Apple shares to their portfolios this week, up 2% from a week ago, according to Business Insider's tracking of the data. Apple remains the second most popular stock on the brokerage.

Apple shares are up 29% this year.

Now read:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 24 powerful and moving photos from the September 11 attacks that...bullet
2 Finance Here's how much these 9 Nigerian billionaires have lost in the...bullet
3 Finance How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millionsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Finance French footwear brand, Palladium eyes the Kenyan market
First customers to buy iPhone X Kittiwat Wang, 22, and Mod, 22, of Bangkok pose with their iPhone X at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017.
Finance Apple is sliding ahead of unveiling its new iPhones (AAPL)
After messing up South Africa's tax revenue, Ghana has hired McKinsey to boost its revenue
Finance After messing up South Africa's tax revenue, Ghana has hired McKinsey to boost its revenue
Brad Katsuyama, chief executive of IEX Group
Finance Upstart exchange IEX snags its first listing from Nasdaq