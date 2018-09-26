ANALYST: GoPro has done everything it can to position itself for success (GPRO)

GoPro's new products are compelling and the company has

GoPro has done everything it can to position itself for success, Oppenheimer said Wednesday, publishing a bullish note named "It's time to capture upside — upgrade to outperform."

"With compelling features such as live streaming and gimbal-like image stabilization, we believe the products are compelling," Andrew Uerkwitz, an analyst at Oppenheimer said in the note.

On Thursday, GoPro unveiled its new camera lineup, including its flagship HERO7 Black, which has a stabilization feature called HyperSmooth. Thanks to this in-camera video-stabilization feature, HERO7 Black can capture Gimbal-like stabilization without the gimbal, and can work in underwater or high-shock situations where gimbals fail.

The action-camera maker also introduced a new form of video called TimeWarp that can apply new-video effects and transform longer clips into short videos. Meanwhile, the HERO7 Black enables users to do live streaming and share those real-time videos on social-media platforms, a function that has never been provided in previous GoPro products.

"HERO7 Black is the GoPro we've all been waiting for," GoPro founder Nick Woodman in said the statement.

"With HyperSmooth video stabilization, HERO7 Black is a camera anyone can use to capture amazingly smooth, professional looking shots of their favorite activities. And they can do it live."