Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

An alarming slowdown in global trade shows Trump's tariff war is having a devastating impact

Finance An alarming slowdown in global trade shows Trump's tariff war is having a devastating impact

Data from Swiss freight giant Kuehne + Nagel shows global trade grew 0.3% in November. In the same month last year, it grew 3.1%.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shipping containers play

Shipping containers

(www.GlynLowe.com/Flickr)
  • Data from Swiss freight giant Kuehne + Nagel shows global trade grew 0.3% in November. In the same month last year, it grew 3.1%.
  • The The impact of President Donald Trump's trade war is clear to see: Every single region of the globe saw its foreign trade growth drop in November.
  • Kuehne + Nagel's data matches what Maersk, the world's largest shipping company, said earlier this month, when it published data showing a slowdown in global container trade growth.

The negative impact of the ongoing trade battle between the US and China is plain to see in new data from Swiss freight giant Kuehne + Nagel.

According to the data, published on Tuesday, global trade was up 0.3% in November compared to the previous month. It's a massive shift from November 2017, when world trade grew 3.1% month-over-month.

Read more: 'A bumpy ride ahead': Here's how Wall Street is reacting to Trump and Xi's trade-war deal

The picture is a bit nuanced. For example, trade overall is up 6.4% from the same point last year, pushing Kuehne + Nagel's World Trade Indicator to 143.7, the highest level since records began. But it's still clear the US-China trade war is having an impact. Going forward, the data shows a consistent downward trend. The chart below illustrates this trajectory over the past 12 months:

null play

null

(Kuehne Nagel)

Not only is overall global trade growth slowing, but in many areas, it is actively shrinking.

"In ocean freight, measured by the live throughput of ports, the unit volume declined slightly in November," down 0.3% month over month, Kuehne + Nagel said in the release.

On top of that, every single region of the globe saw its foreign trade growth drop in November.

null play

null

(Kuehne Nagel)

Kuehne + Nagel's data matches what Maersk, the world's largest shipping company, said in November, when it published data showing a slowdown in global container trade growth.

Global container trade continued to lose momentum in the third quarter. And so far this year, it has suffered "a much slower pace of growth," rising by 4.2% compared with the 5.8% recorded over the same period in 2017, Maersk said.

Slowing global trade comes against a backdrop in which the US has introduced tariffs of 10% on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the US, prompting Chinese policymakers to retaliate, albeit on a smaller scale.

President Trump has also repeatedly threatened to place tariffs on all US imports from China, an amount totaling more than $500 billion annually.

Relations have thawed a little in the last few days after Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, came to a tentative truce on trade at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, postponing an increase in tariffs and agreeing to a 90-day window for further discussions.

The US agreed not to raise the 10% tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% on January 1, as originally scheduled, while in return China committed to buying a "very substantial amount" of agricultural, energy, and industrial goods from the US.

The agreement, however, is seen by most commentators as merely a temporary fix, with many expecting a further escalation once the three month truce comes to an end.

Top 3

1 Finance What Nigeria's Diamond Bank downgrading to a national bank meansbullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX,...bullet
3 Finance Nigeria's central bank moves to save the Naira from further...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The South African economy is out of recession, growing by 2.2% in Q3 2018
Finance The South African economy is out of recession, growing by 2.2% in Q3 2018
ray dalio
Finance The 'big squeeze': Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, breaks down how the next financial meltdown will look different from the last
Edouard Manet's "The Bullfight."
Finance The longest bull run in stock-market history is on its last legs — and a 'deep and prolonged correction' is coming
Edouard Manet's "The Bullfight."
Finance The longest bull run in stock-market history is on its last legs — and a 'deep and prolonged correction' is coming
X
Advertisement