The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa will be held from September 4th to 6th 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Discussions will center on how African nations can scale up transformation in regional architecture related to smart institutions, investment, integration, industry, and innovation.

The forum is meeting at a crucial time for South Africa and the wider African continent as jobs, productivity, and the very nature of African identity and unity require urgent attention

Setting the scene

More than 1,000 regional and global leaders have gathered in Cape Town, South Africa, at the 28th World Economic Forum on Africa.

The forum will be held from September 4th to 6th 2019

Titled; “Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” the WEF said 'issues such as how Africa nation can scale up the transformation in regional architecture related to smart institutions, investment, integration, industry, and innovation will form the central discussion."

The forum will also address the African Union’s Agenda 2063 regional strategic priorities under four programme tracks:

Innovation: Readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Cooperation: Sustainable Development & Environmental Stewardship

Growth: Digitalization & Competitive Industries

Stability: Leadership & Institutional Governance.

Notable attendees

From Nigeria: Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia, Seplat Petroleum Chairman, Ambroise Orjiako, BUA Group Director, Kabiru Rabiu, The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) CEO, Olaoye Jaiyeola, and others are part of the scheduled participants.

Some thematic discussion points:

The launch of the first African Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in South Africa.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

High Unemployment across Africa

Global economic issues and trade spats between world powers

Health conflicts like the recent Ebola outbreaks

Sustainable Development Goals and climate-related environmental vulnerability

Why the event matters to Africa

As the African Continental Free Trade Area enters into the operational phase, leaders on the continent need to strategize, and share ideas with private and international organisations on how the single market vision will boost trade and increase the pace of economic growth of the region.

The event will also help businesses and policymakers to assess opportunities and challenges facing the continent.