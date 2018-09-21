American Airlines is rallying after saying it will raise bag fees (AAL, DAL, JBLU, LUV, UAL)

Shares of American airlines jumped more than 4% Friday after it joined Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in raising the fee of one checked bag from $25 to $30.
Shares of American Airlines jumped more than 4% on Friday after it joined Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in raising the fee of one checked bag from $25 to $30. A second checked bag will cost $40. The changes take place starting Friday, and are the first hike by American since 2010, according to a press release.
Piggybacking the move, Delta Air Lines gained 3.13% while Southwest Airlines added 2.11%. United Airlines and JetBlue were both up less than 1%.
On August 27, JetBlue became the first major US airline to raise prices for a checked bag. Similar price hikes by United and Delta more recently implemented.
American shares were down 18% this year.