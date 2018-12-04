Amazon's fleet of 767s is bad news for FedEx and UPS, Morgan Stanley says (AMZN, FDX, UPS)

news

Amazon's cargo planes are poised to take market share from UPS and FedEx, Morgan Stanley said.

The online retailer had leased 40 Boeing 767 cargo planes and invested aggressively in its first air-cargo hub.

Amazon's air-delivery system could lead to as much as a combined 10% drop in revenue for UPS and FedEx.

"The market is missing the risk Amazon Air poses to UPS/FDX growth," a group of Morgan Stanley analysts led by Ravi Shanker said Tuesday.