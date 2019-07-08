Dangote has added $6 billion to his wealth in the last one year, maintaining his status as Africa's richest man.

Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest man, and philanthropist is the only African billionaire competing among top 100 members of the three-comma club in the world.

The billionaire industrialist is the 75th richest man in the world in 2019, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index seen by Business Insider SSA.

In the last one year, Dangote has added another $6 billion to his wealth, maintaining his wealth status on the African soil at $6.5 billion as of July 5, 2019.

His wealth is more than the combined wealth of the two richest billionaires in Egypt, Nassef Sawiris ( $7 billion) and Naguib Sawiris ($5.19 billion).

ANDREW ESIEBO FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

Other Africans on the billionaires on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for world’s 500 richest people include Natie Kirsh (South Africa) and Johann Rupert (South Africa). The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks of the world’s richest people daily using their net worth and their daily business stock activities.

Last year, the billionaire businessman had said that he wants to become the biggest philanthropist in Africa, asides being the continent's richest man.

He said the motivation gave birth to Aliko Dangote Foundation, on whose platform more than N2 billion had been disbursed across states.

He is currently as recognised as the sixth charitable man in the world, according to Richtopia, a United Kingdom-based digital platform.

Richtopia used Kred scores (Kred Influence Measurement) - a platform that attempts to measure online social influence based upon an openly published algorithm – to determine charitable people on Earth.