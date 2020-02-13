Access Bank Plc is relocating its Corporate Head Office in Danmole Street to Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Access Bank Plc has finalised plans to relocate its Corporate Head Office in Danmole Street to Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank stated this in a notice posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 13th, 2020.

"Access Bank Plc wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its shareholders and the general public of the change of the Bank's Registered Head Office address from Plot 999c, Danmole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, to No. 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru, Lagos, effective February 28, 2020," Sunday Ekwochi, the company secretary, said.

In December 2018, Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc announced a merger scheme that absorbed Diamond Bank Plc's assets, liabilities, and undertakings and then transferred them to Access Bank.

The new enlarged banking entity started in April 2019, which saw Access Bank changing its logo and some brands as well as retaining some Diamond Bank products.

From Oyin Jolayemi Street to Danmole Street, and now, Oniru

This is not the first time the company will be relocating its head office after corporate actions.

In 2020, Access Bank Plc moved from its head office at Oyin Jolayemi street to former Intercontinental Bank Plc Headquarters at Danmole Street, on the heels of a successful merger and acquisition deal.