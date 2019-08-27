On Monday, Kenya officially joined petroleum exporting countries after it flagged off its first consignment of crude oil in a colourful ceremony witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Celsius Riga, the ship carrying the Kenyan crude oil left the Mombasa Port for Malaysia shortly after midday.

Here’s all you need to know about Celsius Riga

The consignment of 200,000 barrels of low sulphur crude from Kenya's oil fields in Turkana County, bought by United Kingdom based ChemChina UK, is worth Shs1.2 billion, a price much higher than what was initially projected.

Celsius Riga is an oil products tanker and flies with a Marshall Islands flag. It has a length of 183 m and width of 32 m.

It has an average speed of 8.9 kn / 15.8 kn (kilonewton).

Celsius Riga International Maritime Organization (IMO) number is 9430284.

It has a deadweight of 46121 tons and gross tonnage of 29130 tons.

Celsius Riga has a person capacity of 25 and cargo capacity of crude cap.: 330944,00 bbl (barrel), liquid/oil: 52133 and slops: 1050.

It has an average draught of 8.6 m. (The draft or draught of a ship's hull is the vertical distance between the waterline and the bottom of the hull (keel), with the thickness of the hull included; in the case of not being included the draft outline would be obtained. Draft determines the minimum depth of water a ship or boat can safely navigate.)

Celsius Riga is encoded with a class A automatic identification system (AIS). The difference between Class A and Class B in AIS is that the reporting intervals are lower with a Class B transponder than a Class A transponder. - The transmitted AIS data from a Class B transponder is limited; a Class A transponder transmits and receives all required AIS data.

It was built in year, 2010 by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co, Ulsan, S. Korea. Building of Celsius Riga started in 2009 August 31st and ended in 2010 May 19th.

It is insured by Gard P&I Norway, the largest Protection & Indemnity insurer among the thirteen members of the International Group of P&I Clubs, and ranks second in the marine insurance industry behind Allianz.