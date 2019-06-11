Standard Bank Group, Safaricom and Dangote Group are among the top largest public companies by market values in the world.

Standard Bank Group, Safaricom and Dangote Group are among the top largest public companies by market values and most profitable company in Africa, according to a recent Forbes' report.

The report, Forbes Global 2000 list has more than $40 trillion in annual revenue and more than $186 trillion in global assets.

In Africa, there are 19 companies on the list including ten from South Africa, three from Morocco and two from Nigeria.

South Africa's Standard Bank Group is the largest public company in Africa with a market value worth $22.9 billion.

Also, on the list, 9 of the top 10 largest public companies in the world are located in either in the United States or China.

Forbes says it gathered data from FactSet Research Systems, Bloomberg, and company financial statements to analyse the sales, profits, assets and market value of public companies around the world.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse takes a closer look at the 17 African public companies on the list:

Standard Bank Group – South Africa

Moneyweb

Sales: $9 billion

Profits: $2.1 billion

Assets: $147.9 billion

Market value: $22.9 billion

Safaricom - Kenya

Sales: $2.4 billion

Profits: $593 million

Assets: $2 billion

Market value: $11 billion

Commercial International Bank - Egypt

Aderemi Ojekunle

Sales: $2.4 billion

Profit: $538 million

Assets: $19.1 billion

Market value: $6.2 billion

Attijariwafa Bank - Morocco

insite ooh

Sales: $4.1 billion

Profits: $608 million

Assets: $53.3 billion

Market value: $8.7 billion

Maroc Telecom - Morocco

Reuters

Sales $3.8 billion

Profits $640 million

Assets $6.5 billion

Market value $13.4 billion

Banque Centrale Populaire - Morocco

Aderemi Ojekunle

Sales: $2.4 billion

Profits: 313 million

Assets: 41.4 billion

Market value: $5 billion

Dangote Group - Nigeria

ANDREW ESIEBO FOR BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK

Sales: $2.5 billion

Profits: $1.1 billion

Assets: $4.7 billion

Market value: $9 billion

Zenith Bank - Nigeria

Sales $1.7 billion

Profits $534 million

Assets $16.4 billion

Market value $1.8 billion.

Others companies on the list from South Africa include:

Naspers

Sales: $6.9

Profits: $13.5 B

Assets: $35.8 B

Market value: $111.3 B

FirstRand

Sales: $7.6 billion

Profits: $2.3 billion

Assets: $110.5 billion

Market value: $27.2 billion

Sasol

Sales: $14.8 billion

Profits: $1.3 billion

Assets: $32.8 billion

Market value: $21 billion

Absa Group

Sales: $9.7 billion

Profits: $1.1billion

Assets: $89.6 billion

Market value: $9.9 billion

Nedbank

Sales: $7.7 billion

Profits: $1 billion

Assets: $72.6 billion

Market value: $9.4 billion

Old Mutual

Sales: $8.2 billion

Profits: $1.1 billion

Assets: $60.7 billion

Market value: $8.3 billion

Sanlam

Sales: $5.8 billion

Profits: $877 million

Assets: $55.9 billion

Market value $12.4 billion

MTN Group Ltd

Sales: $10.2 billion

Profits: $658 million

Assets: $17 billion

Market value: $13.5 billion

﻿RMB Holdings