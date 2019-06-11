- Standard Bank Group, Safaricom and Dangote Group are among the top largest public companies by market values in the world.
- Forbes Global 2000 list has more than $40 trillion in annual revenue and more than $186 trillion in global assets.
- 17 companies make the list including 10 from South Africa, three from Morocco and two from Nigeria.
Standard Bank Group, Safaricom and Dangote Group are among the top largest public companies by market values and most profitable company in Africa, according to a recent Forbes' report.
The report, Forbes Global 2000 list has more than $40 trillion in annual revenue and more than $186 trillion in global assets.
In Africa, there are 19 companies on the list including ten from South Africa, three from Morocco and two from Nigeria.
South Africa's Standard Bank Group is the largest public company in Africa with a market value worth $22.9 billion.
Also, on the list, 9 of the top 10 largest public companies in the world are located in either in the United States or China.
Forbes says it gathered data from FactSet Research Systems, Bloomberg, and company financial statements to analyse the sales, profits, assets and market value of public companies around the world.
Business Insider SSA by Pulse takes a closer look at the 17 African public companies on the list:
Standard Bank Group – South Africa
- Sales: $9 billion
- Profits: $2.1 billion
- Assets: $147.9 billion
- Market value: $22.9 billion
Safaricom - Kenya
- Sales: $2.4 billion
- Profits: $593 million
- Assets: $2 billion
- Market value: $11 billion
Commercial International Bank - Egypt
- Sales: $2.4 billion
- Profit: $538 million
- Assets: $19.1 billion
- Market value: $6.2 billion
Attijariwafa Bank - Morocco
- Sales: $4.1 billion
- Profits: $608 million
- Assets: $53.3 billion
- Market value: $8.7 billion
Maroc Telecom - Morocco
- Sales $3.8 billion
- Profits $640 million
- Assets $6.5 billion
- Market value $13.4 billion
Banque Centrale Populaire - Morocco
- Sales: $2.4 billion
- Profits: 313 million
- Assets: 41.4 billion
- Market value: $5 billion
Dangote Group - Nigeria
- Sales: $2.5 billion
- Profits: $1.1 billion
- Assets: $4.7 billion
- Market value: $9 billion
Zenith Bank - Nigeria
- Sales $1.7 billion
- Profits $534 million
- Assets $16.4 billion
- Market value $1.8 billion.
Others companies on the list from South Africa include:
Naspers
- Sales: $6.9
- Profits: $13.5 B
- Assets: $35.8 B
- Market value: $111.3 B
FirstRand
- Sales: $7.6 billion
- Profits: $2.3 billion
- Assets: $110.5 billion
- Market value: $27.2 billion
Sasol
- Sales: $14.8 billion
- Profits: $1.3 billion
- Assets: $32.8 billion
- Market value: $21 billion
Absa Group
- Sales: $9.7 billion
- Profits: $1.1billion
- Assets: $89.6 billion
- Market value: $9.9 billion
Nedbank
- Sales: $7.7 billion
- Profits: $1 billion
- Assets: $72.6 billion
- Market value: $9.4 billion
Old Mutual
- Sales: $8.2 billion
- Profits: $1.1 billion
- Assets: $60.7 billion
- Market value: $8.3 billion
Sanlam
- Sales: $5.8 billion
- Profits: $877 million
- Assets: $55.9 billion
- Market value $12.4 billion
MTN Group Ltd
- Sales: $10.2 billion
- Profits: $658 million
- Assets: $17 billion
- Market value: $13.5 billion
RMB Holdings
- Sales: $4 million
- Profits: $741 million
- Assets: $3.6 billion
- market value: $8.3 billion