The companies, Wealth Drive Ghana Limited, Global Coin Help Limited and TCL Market Ghana Limited, had pledged to pay interest rates of between 10 and 30 per cent to people who deposited their monies in the companies.

These companies have been arraigned for prosecution for operating without licenses.

The Executive Director of EOCO, Mr K. K. Amoah who made the revelation said that the troubled customers had agreed to a payment schedule with the companies to have their deposits refunded to them.

The agreed payment plan with the customers so far is strictly being adhered to.

Other microfinance companies have also defaulted in paying matured investments.

They are Ellis Micro Finance, Shine Micro Finance, Dwadifo Adamfo Micro Finance, Brisk Micro Finance, African Guarantee and Access Micro Finance.

Mr Amoah has warned Ghanaians to desist from investing with companies that promise huge profits on investments because most of them do not have the licenses to operate as such.