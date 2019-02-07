Eighty percent of mortgage customers in Ghana are resident Ghanaians.

Majority of the customers are male.

Their ages are between from 30 to 40 years.

There is a notion in Ghana that non-resident Ghanaians patronise the services of mortgage companies more that resident Ghanaians.

However, this notion has been proved to be false. Statistics from Ghana’s leading mortgage financing bank, GHL Bank, have revealed that most mortgage customers are resident Ghanaians.

At the annual Developers Seminar, the Head-Mortgage Origination at GHL Bank, Richmond Asante added that most of the customers are male from the ages of 30 and 40. He said their customers are mainly from the finance, IT and mining sectors.

Although young people show great interest in mortgages, only 2% of mortgage customers are under 30-years old.

This is in sharp contrast with what many Ghanaians think about customers of mortgage companies.

Many people believe that customers of such companies are from 50 years upward.

Asante said that everybody can patronise the mortgage services in Ghana. All they need is a good plan.