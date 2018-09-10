Pulse.ng logo
8 people share the best money advice they've ever received

Money advice from those you trust can guide you towards your goals. Some of the best money advice can come from an expert or someone who has reached an important financial milestone. Here, seven people share the best money advice they have received, and how it changed their lives.

Just as you may go to friends for advice after a fight with your partner, you may also seek out money advice from those around you.

Your relationship with money takes a lifetime of maintenance. Making smart choices throughout your life can lead to financial stability and growth, as well as help you reach your short- and long-term goals.

Just as you may go to friends or family for advice after a fight with your partner, you may also seek out financial advice from those around you.

"Some of the best advice is from people in your social circle who have overcome debt or made major financial improvements," Andrea Woroch, a consumer expert, told Business Insider.

However, always keep your situation in mind, because different money saving and spending practices could work differently with your particular lifestyle. "Compare options and decide what's best for you," Woroch said.

Here, 10 people share the best money advice they've ever received.

Live on less than you make

Opt for an apartment with cheaper rent over a nicer one you can afford.

Live on less than you make. If you do, you will always be able to save something — even if it's just a little.

— Cornelius Davis, 44



Track your cash flow

You can even track your accounts right from a mobile app.

Track your incomings and outgoings on a daily basis and look at your bank account to ensure that you're not spending more than you're making. Also, identify anything you are investing in that you aren't using and cancel it. I learned this from money mindset mentor Denise Duffield-Thomas.

Ruth Kudzi, 40



Don't up your spending when you get a raise

Don't increase your spending, increase your savings.

Do not up your spending when you get a raise — up your savings instead. Also, make sure to save something from every paycheck. Just get in the habit and funnel a set amount directly into an investment account, because you do not spend what you do not see.

Paige Arnof-Fenn, entrepreneur



If you can't use cash, you can't afford it

Always use cash.

My best money advice came from my father, who had his own business. He said, "If you can't pay cash for it, you probably don't need it."

— Brent McClure, 42



Know where every cent is going

Small expenses like snacks can add up.

The best money advice I've ever received was to know where every cent of my money is going. This way, I'm in control of my spending and can make changes if necessary.

For example, if you decide you'd like to save more money, you can look at expenses that are not necessary, like eating out, getting a snack at a convenience store, or buying alcohol and cigarettes. Cutting back on those purchases would allow you to save a good bit of money over the period of a month.

Dr. Ashley Hampton, 38



To reduce your debt, speak to your creditors

Try not to push off addressing any financial hiccups.

If you find yourself in financial trouble, speak to your creditors as soon as you can, as they will usually want to come to an agreement.

Ruth Kudzi, 40



Understand 'need' versus 'want'

Though you may be able to afford something, make sure you actually need it.

The best advice I have ever received about money is to truly understand "need" versus "want." Do you really need something or do you just want it?

Learning this has served me well, as I was successful in paying back $74,000 of student loan debt in less than 24 months, and it continues to serve me well as I start to pay off my MBA debt.

Matthew W. Burr, 35



Pay off your credit card balance every month

Failing to pay your credit card bill can result in expensive penalties.

Pay off your credit card balance every month. If that's not possible, stop buying stuff you cannot afford — the interest is not worth it.

Paige Arnof-Fenn, entrepreneur



Get an accountant

Financial experts can guide you towards meeting your goals.

My brother, who is a former accountant, advised me early on to employ an accountant as soon as I could afford to — they are the specialists, not you.

Ruth Kudzi, 40





Buy your car with cash

Buying a car with cash allows you to make monthly car payments to your savings.

One of the best pieces of advice I ever received was to always buy my next car with cash. If you don't have much money saved, have a smaller budget for your next car.

This way, you can make monthly payments to your savings account instead of a monthly car payment, and you can increase your budget for your next car over time.

Ryne Higgins, senior manager, ecommerce



