Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

75 banks have joined JPMorgan's blockchain payments 'party'

Finance 75 banks have joined JPMorgan's blockchain payments 'party'

Lenders including Santander and Societe Generale are testing the Interbank Information Network (IIN). JPMorgan built the information sharing programme on its own proprietary blockchain platform, Quorom, and has been testing it with a handful of lenders since October 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jamie Dimon play

Jamie Dimon

(Getty/Win McNamee)

  • JPMorgan has built a blockchain-powered cross-border payment product: the Interbank Information Network.
  • 75 banks have now signed up to test it, including Santander and Societe Generale.
  • JPMorgan is one of several banks looking at how to use blockchain technology in mainstream finance.

A blockchain-based payment project led by JPMorgan has now signed up 75 banks to help testing, according to the Financial Times.

The FT reported on Tuesday that lenders including Santander and Societe Generale are testing the Interbank Information Network (IIN). JPMorgan built the information sharing programme on its own proprietary blockchain platform, Quorom, and has been testing it with a handful of lenders since October 2017.

IIN is a shared ledger for cross-border payments that allows banks to quickly and easily add or correct information necessary for payments sent between banks. It competes with legacy platforms such as SWIFT and new startups like Ripple.

JPMorgan's CFO Marianne Lake told BI in March: "One of the most costly and time-consuming elements of executing cross-border payments today is in correspondent banks having to research and respond to compliance inquiries of each other. Today, payments that are flagged for compliance reasons can be delayed for up to two weeks, but this technology can reduce that to minutes."

Lake said at the time that other banks have "a lot of appetite" to "join the party."

JPMorgan is one of several banks trying to bring blockchain technology into mainstream finance. First popularised as the technological underpinning of bitcoin, blockchain's ability to securely share information has made it attractive to high-security, collaborative industries such as banking.

Many of the other projects in existence are either on a smaller scale or at an earlier stage and JPMorgan's head of blockchain Umar Farooq told the FT: "This is the single biggest."

Top 3

1 Finance We visited Skye Bank (Polaris Bank) branches on the island and...bullet
2 Finance The Nigerian Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Skye Bank...bullet
3 Finance Uganda's dream of taking to the skies by April 2019 comes to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Participants make human towers or "Castellers" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona, Spain.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, SIRI, SHLD, FB, NKE, P)
null
Finance Sirius XM agrees to pay $3.5 billion in stock for Pandora to create the world's largest audio-entertainment company (P, SIRI)
Over the decade, S&amp;P 500 companies bought back $4.4 trillion shares, including the record-breaking buybacks from Apple that totaled $226.6 billion.
Finance Share buybacks have been helping keep the bull market afloat — these 8 companies have contributed the most
money champagne wimbledon wealth rich wealthy.JPG
Finance The world's super rich families are turning their backs on hedge funds (UBS)
X
Advertisement