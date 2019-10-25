The SFAN Business meeting will happen on December 7, 2019.

The SFAN Breakfast Meeting was previously known as Future Executives Business Breakfast Meeting.

The business meeting is expected to create a space where young entrepreneurs can have meaningful engagements for personal growth.

SFAN is hosting the sixth edition of the millennial-focused SFAN Business Breakfast Meeting on December 7 at Stanbic Bank Incubator Accra.

SFAN Breakfast Meeting, previously known as Future Executives Business Breakfast Meeting, was established to provide a space for millennial entrepreneurs and young professionals to spark meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals in an unprecedented setting at non-prohibitive costs.

In five EPIC meetings, the breakfast has seen more than 400 guests gather to share pertinent business insights, with 15 unique business opportunities presented. SFAN Breakfast has become the go-to event for upwardly-mobile millennials looking to access new opportunities and discuss real business concepts, startup tactics and growth strategies with thought leaders.

Says SFAN President, Tom-Chris Emewulu: “For this 6th edition themed financial intelligence for millennial entrepreneurs, we are assembling an impressive line-up of finance experts to explore the future of money, discuss how to creatively manage and grow your personal finance and further review venture capital funding opportunities in Ghana.”