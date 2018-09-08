50 photos show how obsessed the wealthy are with underground mansions

- Multi-million-dollar homes for the 1 percent are hardly eyebrow-raising.
- They are, however, when they extend stories beneath the earth's surface.
- Here are 50 photos that show how obsessed the wealthy are with subterranean homes.
For the wealthy, owning a luxury home is no rare feat.
But even for the some of the world's wealthiest individuals, underground luxury mansions are an extravagant expense.
But, whether these mansions have been fashioned out of a desire for pure opulence, a lack of space, or paranoia (yes, luxury bomb shelters are a thing), for some, they are a must. These photos show just how obsessed the super rich are with underground mansions.
Check it out:
At the St. Moritz ski resort in Switzerland sits a lavish, seven-story home, dubbed The Lonsdaleite, or The Ice Palace.
At the St. Moritz ski resort in Switzerland sits a lavish, seven-story home, dubbed The Lonsdaleite, or The Ice Palace. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
It was listed on the market for $185 million last fall. Realtor Senada Adzem told CNBC that the home was "designed to make a billionaire's jaw drop."
It was listed on the market for $185 million last fall. Realtor Senada Adzem told CNBC that the home was "designed to make a billionaire's jaw drop." (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
The home's great room is covered in 35-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on one wall...
The home's great room is covered in 35-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on one wall... (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
...and mink fur on the other wall.
...and mink fur on the other wall. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
There's also a library with red velvet furnishings.
There's also a library with red velvet furnishings. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
An egg-themed breakfast nook is on the main level as well.
An egg-themed breakfast nook is on the main level as well. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Its walls are decked out in 24 karat gold...
Its walls are decked out in 24 karat gold... (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
...and a $145,000 egg-shaped sculpture hangs from the ceiling.
...and a $145,000 egg-shaped sculpture hangs from the ceiling. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
You might think this is your average luxury castle built for the everyday billionaire — that is, until you head downstairs...
You might think this is your average luxury castle built for the everyday billionaire — that is, until you head downstairs... (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
...which is where the real extravagance begins. The underground amenities include a home theatre bedecked in red...
...which is where the real extravagance begins. The underground amenities include a home theatre bedecked in red... (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
...as well as a wine cellar.
...as well as a wine cellar. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
And perhaps the home's most stunning feature is the underground lake.
And perhaps the home's most stunning feature is the underground lake. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Owners and guests can go for a swim in Swarovski crystal-lit waters.
Owners and guests can go for a swim in Swarovski crystal-lit waters. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Guests can admire Venetian artwork on the ceiling as they swim.
Guests can admire Venetian artwork on the ceiling as they swim. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Another prized gem of the house is the private ski den.
Another prized gem of the house is the private ski den. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Owners can ski in and out of a private lift to access the powdery slopes of the Swiss Alps.
Owners can ski in and out of a private lift to access the powdery slopes of the Swiss Alps. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Back inside, a home spa awaits after a long day of skiing.
Back inside, a home spa awaits after a long day of skiing. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Owners can also take it easy in a lounge...
Owners can also take it easy in a lounge... (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
...or in the Himalayan salt room.
...or in the Himalayan salt room. (CNBC/YouTube)
An inviting Turkish bath also awaits...
An inviting Turkish bath also awaits... (CNBC/YouTube)
...as does a high-tech shower equipped with controls that can change the lighting and color schemes.
...as does a high-tech shower equipped with controls that can change the lighting and color schemes. (CNBC/YouTube)
There are other underground homes that match this Swiss castle's opulence.
There are other underground homes that match this Swiss castle's opulence. (Senada Adzem/Vimeo)
Like one in Rolling Hills, California, for instance.
Like one in Rolling Hills, California, for instance. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
This colossal, luxury, 7.4-acre Spanish Hacienda took 17 years to construct, and five of its six stories are underground.
This colossal, luxury, 7.4-acre Spanish Hacienda took 17 years to construct, and five of its six stories are underground. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
The home is the brainchild of John Z. Blazevich, CEO of Viva Food Group, who circumvented zoning codes prohibiting home expansion by building down into the ground.
The home is the brainchild of John Z. Blazevich, CEO of Viva Food Group, who circumvented zoning codes prohibiting home expansion by building down into the ground. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
The infamous underground mansion, dubbed Hacienda de la Paz, spans 51,000 square feet and sports nine bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, and a six-car garage.
The infamous underground mansion, dubbed Hacienda de la Paz, spans 51,000 square feet and sports nine bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, and a six-car garage. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
One of the estate's two tennis courts is on one of the five underground levels.
One of the estate's two tennis courts is on one of the five underground levels. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
When owners aren't using it for a court, it doubles as a ballroom that can accommodate 350 dinner guests and a dance floor.
When owners aren't using it for a court, it doubles as a ballroom that can accommodate 350 dinner guests and a dance floor. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
A Hamam, a traditional Moorish-style bath spa, also sits underground and is one of the site's two pools. The interior is hand-crafted from imported marble and sandstone, and 24-karat gold Venetian tiles line the space.
A Hamam, a traditional Moorish-style bath spa, also sits underground and is one of the site's two pools. The interior is hand-crafted from imported marble and sandstone, and 24-karat gold Venetian tiles line the space. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
Skipping around the estate is a breeze — elevators take owners from floor to floor...
Skipping around the estate is a breeze — elevators take owners from floor to floor... (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
...like to the wine cellar, for example...
...like to the wine cellar, for example... (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
...or back into the open air, where the estate's extravagance is just as unparalleled. An outdoor clay court is lined with comfy seating for spectators.
...or back into the open air, where the estate's extravagance is just as unparalleled. An outdoor clay court is lined with comfy seating for spectators. (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
And why not throw another pool into the mix?
And why not throw another pool into the mix? (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
While Hacienda de la Paz was born out of a desire for luxurious living quarters...
While Hacienda de la Paz was born out of a desire for luxurious living quarters... (Steve Brown/Sepia Productions Inc.)
...other underground homes were fashioned out of the paranoia of their owners.
...other underground homes were fashioned out of the paranoia of their owners. (Google Street View)
Entrepreneur Jerry Henderson and his wife, Mary, built "The Underground House" in 1978 in the midst of the Cold War as a luxury hideaway bomb shelter.
Entrepreneur Jerry Henderson and his wife, Mary, built "The Underground House" in 1978 in the midst of the Cold War as a luxury hideaway bomb shelter. (The BEST in US/YouTube)
The property sits 26 feet below the surface with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a six-foot-deep pool, putting green, and a spa.
The property sits 26 feet below the surface with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a six-foot-deep pool, putting green, and a spa. (The BEST in US/YouTube)
And though it's protected from the elements above, owners are still afforded sweeping landscape views, thanks to full-sized murals that line the walls.
And though it's protected from the elements above, owners are still afforded sweeping landscape views, thanks to full-sized murals that line the walls. (The BEST in US/YouTube)
The Hendersons passed away in the 1980s, leading to the property's eventual foreclosure, before its current owner swept it up and spent more than $1 million renovating it.
The Hendersons passed away in the 1980s, leading to the property's eventual foreclosure, before its current owner swept it up and spent more than $1 million renovating it. (The BEST in US/YouTube)
The Hendersons paid around $10 million in constructing the home in the late 1970s. That's about $40 million in today's money.
The Hendersons paid around $10 million in constructing the home in the late 1970s. That's about $40 million in today's money. (The BEST in US/YouTube)
For a long time the property remained a bit of a mystery to its neighbors. But the owner recently opened it to the public during a gala.
For a long time the property remained a bit of a mystery to its neighbors. But the owner recently opened it to the public during a gala. (The BEST in US/YouTube)
On the other side of the country sits another luxurious subsurface bomb shelter in Kansas as part of a project dubbed Survival Condo.
On the other side of the country sits another luxurious subsurface bomb shelter in Kansas as part of a project dubbed Survival Condo. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
The $20 million property spans 15 floors underground and is housed inside an old missile silo. The silo, like Las Vegas' Underground House, was built in the midst of the Cold War.
The $20 million property spans 15 floors underground and is housed inside an old missile silo. The silo, like Las Vegas' Underground House, was built in the midst of the Cold War. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
The project offers up 12 single-family homes to homeowners wishing for a surefire way of preparing for potential catastrophic events.
The project offers up 12 single-family homes to homeowners wishing for a surefire way of preparing for potential catastrophic events. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
A full-floor unit spans 1,820 square feet and can fit six to 10 people. Buyers shell out $3 million for one, which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a great room.
A full-floor unit spans 1,820 square feet and can fit six to 10 people. Buyers shell out $3 million for one, which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a great room. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
In place of a natural views, the windows are outfitted with screens that show live footage of the landscape outside.
In place of a natural views, the windows are outfitted with screens that show live footage of the landscape outside. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
More lavish amenities are also included, like a home theatre...
More lavish amenities are also included, like a home theatre... (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
...a 75-foot-long swimming pool with a water slide...
...a 75-foot-long swimming pool with a water slide... (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
...and a gym.
...and a gym. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
And if staying fit with gym equipment isn't your forte, there's also a rock climbing wall.
And if staying fit with gym equipment isn't your forte, there's also a rock climbing wall. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
Family pets are also invited — there's a park in the compound for dog walks.
Family pets are also invited — there's a park in the compound for dog walks. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
Not bad for a doomsday shelter.
Not bad for a doomsday shelter. (Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)
