50 photos show how obsessed the wealthy are with underground mansions

news

Multi-million-dollar homes for the 1 percent are hardly eyebrow-raising.

They are, however, when they extend stories beneath the earth's surface.

Here are 50 photos that show how obsessed the wealthy are with subterranean homes.

For the wealthy, owning a luxury home is no rare feat.

But even for the some of the world's wealthiest individuals, underground luxury mansions are an extravagant expense.

But, whether these mansions have been fashioned out of a desire for pure opulence, a lack of space, or paranoia (yes, luxury bomb shelters are a thing), for some, they are a must. These photos show just how obsessed the super rich are with underground mansions.

Check it out:

At the St. Moritz ski resort in Switzerland sits a lavish, seven-story home, dubbed The Lonsdaleite, or The Ice Palace.

Source: Business Insider, Vimeo, and Vimeo

It was listed on the market for $185 million last fall. Realtor Senada Adzem told CNBC that the home was "designed to make a billionaire's jaw drop."

Source: Business Insider and CNBC

The home's great room is covered in 35-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on one wall...

Source: CNBC

...and mink fur on the other wall.

Source: CNBC

There's also a library with red velvet furnishings.

Source: Business Insider

An egg-themed breakfast nook is on the main level as well.

Source: CNBC

Its walls are decked out in 24 karat gold...

Source: CNBC

...and a $145,000 egg-shaped sculpture hangs from the ceiling.

Source: CNBC

You might think this is your average luxury castle built for the everyday billionaire — that is, until you head downstairs...

Source: Business Insider

...which is where the real extravagance begins. The underground amenities include a home theatre bedecked in red...

Source: CNBC

...as well as a wine cellar.

Source: Business Insider

And perhaps the home's most stunning feature is the underground lake.

Source: Business Insider

Owners and guests can go for a swim in Swarovski crystal-lit waters.

Source: Business Insider

Guests can admire Venetian artwork on the ceiling as they swim.

Source: CNBC

Another prized gem of the house is the private ski den.

Source: CNBC

Owners can ski in and out of a private lift to access the powdery slopes of the Swiss Alps.

Source: CNBC

Back inside, a home spa awaits after a long day of skiing.

Source: CNBC

Owners can also take it easy in a lounge...

Source: CNBC

...or in the Himalayan salt room.

Source: CNBC

An inviting Turkish bath also awaits...

Source: CNBC

...as does a high-tech shower equipped with controls that can change the lighting and color schemes.

Source: CNBC

There are other underground homes that match this Swiss castle's opulence.

Like one in Rolling Hills, California, for instance.

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

This colossal, luxury, 7.4-acre Spanish Hacienda took 17 years to construct, and five of its six stories are underground.

Source: Hacienda de la Paz and Forbes

The home is the brainchild of John Z. Blazevich, CEO of Viva Food Group, who circumvented zoning codes prohibiting home expansion by building down into the ground.

Source: Forbes

The infamous underground mansion, dubbed Hacienda de la Paz, spans 51,000 square feet and sports nine bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, and a six-car garage.

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

One of the estate's two tennis courts is on one of the five underground levels.

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

When owners aren't using it for a court, it doubles as a ballroom that can accommodate 350 dinner guests and a dance floor.

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

A Hamam, a traditional Moorish-style bath spa, also sits underground and is one of the site's two pools. The interior is hand-crafted from imported marble and sandstone, and 24-karat gold Venetian tiles line the space.

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

Skipping around the estate is a breeze — elevators take owners from floor to floor...

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

...like to the wine cellar, for example...

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

...or back into the open air, where the estate's extravagance is just as unparalleled. An outdoor clay court is lined with comfy seating for spectators.

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

And why not throw another pool into the mix?

Source: Hacienda de la Paz

While Hacienda de la Paz was born out of a desire for luxurious living quarters...

Source: Forbes

...other underground homes were fashioned out of the paranoia of their owners.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

Entrepreneur Jerry Henderson and his wife, Mary, built "The Underground House" in 1978 in the midst of the Cold War as a luxury hideaway bomb shelter.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

The property sits 26 feet below the surface with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a six-foot-deep pool, putting green, and a spa.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

And though it's protected from the elements above, owners are still afforded sweeping landscape views, thanks to full-sized murals that line the walls.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Hendersons passed away in the 1980s, leading to the property's eventual foreclosure, before its current owner swept it up and spent more than $1 million renovating it.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Hendersons paid around $10 million in constructing the home in the late 1970s. That's about $40 million in today's money.

Source: The BEST in US

For a long time the property remained a bit of a mystery to its neighbors. But the owner recently opened it to the public during a gala.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

On the other side of the country sits another luxurious subsurface bomb shelter in Kansas as part of a project dubbed Survival Condo.

Source: Business Insider

The $20 million property spans 15 floors underground and is housed inside an old missile silo. The silo, like Las Vegas' Underground House, was built in the midst of the Cold War.

Source: Business Insider

The project offers up 12 single-family homes to homeowners wishing for a surefire way of preparing for potential catastrophic events.

Source: Business Insider

A full-floor unit spans 1,820 square feet and can fit six to 10 people. Buyers shell out $3 million for one, which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a great room.

Source: Business Insider

In place of a natural views, the windows are outfitted with screens that show live footage of the landscape outside.

Source: Business Insider

More lavish amenities are also included, like a home theatre...

Source: Business Insider

...a 75-foot-long swimming pool with a water slide...

Source: Business Insider

...and a gym.

Source: Business Insider

And if staying fit with gym equipment isn't your forte, there's also a rock climbing wall.

Source: Business Insider

Family pets are also invited — there's a park in the compound for dog walks.

Source: Business Insider

Not bad for a doomsday shelter.

Source: Business Insider