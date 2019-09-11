Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos states received the bulk of federal revenue in the first half of 2019.

An analysis of FAAC disbursements for H1 2019 showed that the three tiers of government shared a total of N3.842 trillion.

Here’s a look at how much each of the five Nigerian states received during the period.

Five Nigerian states received highest disbursement from the federal allocation in the first half of 2018, according to an analysis by Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

The figure was 2.61% lower than the N3.946 trillion disbursed in the first half of 2018 but 37.79% higher than the N2.788 trillion disbursed in the first half of 2017.

According to the report, the Federal Government (FG) received the highest revenue, followed by state governments, with local governments receiving the lowest revenue.

Out of the N3.842 trillion generated in the first half of 2019, the federal government received N1.599 trillion, representing 41.61% of the total amount disbursed.

Furthermore, the state governments received N1.335 trillion as a share of the national revenue while local governments received N792 billion.

Business Insider SSA looks at five Nigerian states with the highest revenue share within the period:

Delta

H1 2019: N108.7 billion

Akwa Ibom

H1 2019: N 86.12 billion

Rivers

H1 2019: N75.84 billion

Bayelsa

H1 2019: N66.76 billion

Lagos

H1 2019: N58.1 billion