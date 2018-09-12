Pulse.ng logo
31 cities where you could be considered 'rich' if you earn less than $100,000

GoBankingRates released a new study that measures wealth in American cities where residents are considered "rich" earning less than $100,000 annually. The study defined being rich as earning more than 80% of the people in your city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
It takes an annual income of $77,000 to be considered rich in Miami. play

It takes an annual income of $77,000 to be considered rich in Miami.

(cate_89/Shutterstock)

Being "rich" means something different to most people.

GoBankingRates released a new study that determined the American cities where you can still be considered "rich" earning an income of less than $100,000.

The study defined being rich or wealthy as "one with more money or assets relative to others in a society." GoBankingRates looked at household income percentiles and concluded that an individual making more than 80% of their community is "rich."

They study also factored in median home values from Zillow and data from Sperling's Best Places on grocery costs, utilities, healthcare, and transportation.

Below, check out the 31 cities where making between $60,000 and $100,000 puts you in the top 20% of earners in your area.

31. Las Vegas, Nevada

31. Las Vegas, Nevada

(littleny/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $99,470

Median top-tier home price: $393,600

Monthly mortgage: $1,870



30. Dallas, Texas

30. Dallas, Texas

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $99,244

Median top-tier home price: $396,400

Monthly mortgage: $1,875



29. Albuquerque, New Mexico

29. Albuquerque, New Mexico

(turtix/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $98,128

Median top-tier home price: $304,600

Monthly mortgage: $1,466



28. Nashville, Tennessee

28. Nashville, Tennessee

(Scott Heaney/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $97,910

Median top-tier home price: $430,100

Monthly mortgage: $2,041



27. St. Petersburg, Florida

27. St. Petersburg, Florida

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $96,609

Median top-tier home price: $348,700

Monthly mortgage: $1,659



26. Louisville, Kentucky

26. Louisville, Kentucky

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $95,483

Median top-tier home price: $277,700

Monthly mortgage: $1,385



25. Kansas City, Missouri

25. Kansas City, Missouri

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $95,477

Median top-tier home price: $321,100

Monthly mortgage: $1,587



24. Baltimore, Maryland

24. Baltimore, Maryland

(S.Borisov/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $95,111

Median top-tier home price: $467,300

Monthly mortgage: $2,270



23. San Antonio, Texas

23. San Antonio, Texas

(Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $94,978

Median top-tier home price: $322,500

Monthly mortgage: $1,589



22. Jacksonville, Florida

22. Jacksonville, Florida

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $94,400

Median top-tier home price: $351,900

Monthly mortgage: $1,729



21. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

21. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $93,091

Median top-tier home price: $263,600

Monthly mortgage: $1,312



20. New Orleans, Louisiana

20. New Orleans, Louisiana

(Rusty Costanza/Getty)

Top 80th percentile income: $92,179

Median top-tier home price: $321,800

Monthly mortgage: $1,593



19. Richmond, Virginia

19. Richmond, Virginia

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $91,506

Median top-tier home price: $362,300

Monthly mortgage: $1,775



18. Columbus, Ohio

18. Columbus, Ohio

(Checubus/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $91,198

Median top-tier home price: $332,700

Monthly mortgage: $1,645



17. Providence, Rhode Island

17. Providence, Rhode Island

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $88,406

Median top-tier home price: $453,100

Monthly mortgage: $2,210



16. Indianapolis, Indiana

16. Indianapolis, Indiana

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income:$87,809

Median top-tier home price: $271,500

Monthly mortgage: $1,352



15. Orlando, Florida

15. Orlando, Florida

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $87,199

Median top-tier home price: $351,900

Monthly mortgage: $1,729



14. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

14. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $87,062

Median top-tier home price: $239,600

Monthly mortgage: $1,200



13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $86,567

Median top-tier home price: $398,500

Monthly mortgage: $1,950



12. El Paso, Texas

12. El Paso, Texas

(cht725/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $86,307

Median top-tier home price: $190,800

Monthly mortgage: $967



11. St. Louis, Missouri

11. St. Louis, Missouri

(STLJB/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $81,034

Median top-tier home price: $298,500

Monthly mortgage: $1,480



10. Cincinnati, Ohio

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

(Checubus/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $80,947

Median top-tier home price: $285,300

Monthly mortgage: $1,375



9. Memphis, Tennessee

9. Memphis, Tennessee

(Reuters)

Top 80th percentile income: $78,860

Median top-tier home price: $263,200

Monthly mortgage: $1,317



8. Miami, Florida

8. Miami, Florida

(Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Top 80th percentile income: $76,933

Median top-tier home price: $479,800

Monthly mortgage: $2,334



7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $76,339

Median top-tier home price: $354,900

Monthly mortgage: $1,747



6. Tuscon, Arizona

6. Tuscon, Arizona

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $76,297

Median top-tier home price: $340,300

Monthly mortgage: $1,676



5. Buffalo, New York

5. Buffalo, New York

(Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $74,421

Median top-tier home price: $263,900

Monthly mortgage: $1,326



4. Hartford, Connecticut

4. Hartford, Connecticut

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $69,254

Median top-tier home price: $345,800

Monthly mortgage: $1,701



3. Birmingham, Alabama

3. Birmingham, Alabama

(Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $68,837

Median top-tier home price: $285,600

Monthly mortgage: $1,423



2. Cleveland, Ohio

2. Cleveland, Ohio

(Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $60,143

Median top-tier home price: $259,600

Monthly mortgage: $1,257



1. Detroit, Michigan

1. Detroit, Michigan

(Atomazul/Shutterstock)

Top 80th percentile income: $58,926

Median top-tier home price: $312,000

Monthly mortgage: $1,492



