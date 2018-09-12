31 cities where you could be considered 'rich' if you earn less than $100,000

GoBankingRates released a new study that measures wealth in American cities where residents are considered "rich" earning less than $100,000 annually. The study defined being rich as earning more than 80% of the people in your city.
Being "rich" means something different to most people.
The study defined being rich or wealthy as "one with more money or assets relative to others in a society." GoBankingRates looked at household income percentiles and concluded that an individual making more than 80% of their community is "rich."
They study also factored in median home values from Zillow and data from Sperling's Best Places on grocery costs, utilities, healthcare, and transportation.
Below, check out the 31 cities where making between $60,000 and $100,000 puts you in the top 20% of earners in your area.
Top 80th percentile income: $99,470
Median top-tier home price: $393,600
Monthly mortgage: $1,870
Top 80th percentile income: $99,244
Median top-tier home price: $396,400
Monthly mortgage: $1,875
Top 80th percentile income: $98,128
Median top-tier home price: $304,600
Monthly mortgage: $1,466
Top 80th percentile income: $97,910
Median top-tier home price: $430,100
Monthly mortgage: $2,041
Top 80th percentile income: $96,609
Median top-tier home price: $348,700
Monthly mortgage: $1,659
Top 80th percentile income: $95,483
Median top-tier home price: $277,700
Monthly mortgage: $1,385
Top 80th percentile income: $95,477
Median top-tier home price: $321,100
Monthly mortgage: $1,587
Top 80th percentile income: $95,111
Median top-tier home price: $467,300
Monthly mortgage: $2,270
Top 80th percentile income: $94,978
Median top-tier home price: $322,500
Monthly mortgage: $1,589
Top 80th percentile income: $94,400
Median top-tier home price: $351,900
Monthly mortgage: $1,729
Top 80th percentile income: $93,091
Median top-tier home price: $263,600
Monthly mortgage: $1,312
Top 80th percentile income: $92,179
Median top-tier home price: $321,800
Monthly mortgage: $1,593
Top 80th percentile income: $91,506
Median top-tier home price: $362,300
Monthly mortgage: $1,775
Top 80th percentile income: $91,198
Median top-tier home price: $332,700
Monthly mortgage: $1,645
Top 80th percentile income: $88,406
Median top-tier home price: $453,100
Monthly mortgage: $2,210
Top 80th percentile income:$87,809
Median top-tier home price: $271,500
Monthly mortgage: $1,352
Top 80th percentile income: $87,199
Median top-tier home price: $351,900
Monthly mortgage: $1,729
Top 80th percentile income: $87,062
Median top-tier home price: $239,600
Monthly mortgage: $1,200
Top 80th percentile income: $86,567
Median top-tier home price: $398,500
Monthly mortgage: $1,950
Top 80th percentile income: $86,307
Median top-tier home price: $190,800
Monthly mortgage: $967
Top 80th percentile income: $81,034
Median top-tier home price: $298,500
Monthly mortgage: $1,480
Top 80th percentile income: $80,947
Median top-tier home price: $285,300
Monthly mortgage: $1,375
Top 80th percentile income: $78,860
Median top-tier home price: $263,200
Monthly mortgage: $1,317
Top 80th percentile income: $76,933
Median top-tier home price: $479,800
Monthly mortgage: $2,334
Top 80th percentile income: $76,339
Median top-tier home price: $354,900
Monthly mortgage: $1,747
Top 80th percentile income: $76,297
Median top-tier home price: $340,300
Monthly mortgage: $1,676
Top 80th percentile income: $74,421
Median top-tier home price: $263,900
Monthly mortgage: $1,326
Top 80th percentile income: $69,254
Median top-tier home price: $345,800
Monthly mortgage: $1,701
Top 80th percentile income: $68,837
Median top-tier home price: $285,600
Monthly mortgage: $1,423
Top 80th percentile income: $60,143
Median top-tier home price: $259,600
Monthly mortgage: $1,257
Top 80th percentile income: $58,926
Median top-tier home price: $312,000
Monthly mortgage: $1,492