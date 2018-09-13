25 of the best colleges for good students who don't test well

news

Applying to college senior year of high school is a life changing process and decision. Many students have high GPA's but fall short when it comes to SAT/ACT scores. If you have high grades but are a bad test taker, don't fret — several universities consider more than just a test score.

US News compiled a list of A+ schools for B students, looking at admission data, average freshman retention rates, and the school's rank on US News' Best Colleges list (the top three-fourths made this list).

To be considered an A+ school for B students, a university had to have a high freshman retention rate, and admit a large portion of students who didn't get straight A's in high school and have a range of SAT/ACT scores. SAT/ACT score averages are calculated based on the most common score of admitted students and represents the 25th-75th percentile. Read US News' full methodology here.

Below is a list of the top 25 national universities that classify as A+ schools for B students. Tuition and fees included below are for the 2018-2019 school year.

25. Arizona State University - Tempe

Overall rank: 115 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 84%

ACT: 22-29

In-state tuition and fees: $10,822

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,336

24. University of the Pacific

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 65%

SAT: 1070-1330

Tuition and fees: $48,040

23. University of South Carolina

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 72%

ACT: 25-30

In-state tuition and fees: $12,262

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,362

22. University of New Hampshire

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 77%

SAT: 1080-1260

In-state tuition and fees: $18,499

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $33,879

21. University of Arizona

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 84%

ACT: 21-28

In-state tuition and fees: $11,644

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,499

20. Temple University

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 57%

SAT: 1130-1310

In-state tuition and fees: $16,666

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,426

19. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 52%

SAT: 1150-1300

In-state tuition and fees: $8,568

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $18,218

18. University of Oregon

Overall rank: 102 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 83%

SAT: 1080-1270

In-state tuition and fees: $11,898

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $35,478

17. Clarkson University

Overall rank: 102 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 66%

SAT: 1143-1330

Tuition and fees: $49,444

16. University of Vermont

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 67%

SAT: 1180-1350

In-state tuition and fees: $18,276

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $42,516

15. University of San Francisco

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 66%

SAT: 1100-1290

Tuition and fees: $48,066

14. University of Denver

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 58%

ACT: 25-30

Tuition and fees: $50,556

13. University of Colorado - Boulder

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 80%

ACT: 25-30

In-state tuition and fees: $12,534

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $37,288

12. University of Iowa

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 86%

ACT: 23-28

In-state tuition and fees: $8,965

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $30,609

11. University of Delaware

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 60%

SAT: 1150-1330

In-state tuition and fees: $13,680

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,310

10. University at Buffalo - SUNY

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 57%

SAT: 1140-1310

In-state tuition and fees: $10,028

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $27,758

9. Marquette University

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 89%

ACT: 24-29

Tuition and fees: $41,870

8. Loyola University Chicago

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 71%

ACT: 24-29

Tuition and fees: $44,048

7. Howard University

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 41%

SAT: 1090-1290

Tuition and fees: $26,756

6. University of San Diego

Overall rank: 85 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 50%

ACT: 26-30

Tuition and fees: $49,358

5. Michigan State University

Overall rank: 85 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 72%

SAT: 1100-1320

In-state tuition and fees: $14,460

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $39,750

4. Texas Christian University

Overall rank: 80 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 41%

ACT: 25-30

Tuition and fees: $46,950

3. American University

Overall rank: 78 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 29%

SAT: 1180-1350

Tuition and fees: $48,459

2. Pennsylvania State University

Overall rank: 59 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 50%

SAT: 1160-1340

In-state tuition and fees: $18,454

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,858

1. Syracuse University

Overall rank: 53 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 47%

SAT: 1160-1350

Tuition and fees: $51,853