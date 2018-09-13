Pulse.ng logo
25 of the best colleges for good students who don't test well

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Chris Keane/Reuters)

Applying to college senior year of high school is a life changing process and decision. Many students have high GPA's but fall short when it comes to SAT/ACT scores. If you have high grades but are a bad test taker, don't fret — several universities consider more than just a test score.

US News compiled a list of A+ schools for B students, looking at admission data, average freshman retention rates, and the school's rank on US News' Best Colleges list (the top three-fourths made this list).

To be considered an A+ school for B students, a university had to have a high freshman retention rate, and admit a large portion of students who didn't get straight A's in high school and have a range of SAT/ACT scores. SAT/ACT score averages are calculated based on the most common score of admitted students and represents the 25th-75th percentile. Read US News' full methodology here.

Below is a list of the top 25 national universities that classify as A+ schools for B students. Tuition and fees included below are for the 2018-2019 school year.

25. Arizona State University - Tempe

(Arizona State University/Facebook)

Overall rank: 115 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 84%

ACT: 22-29

In-state tuition and fees: $10,822

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,336



24. University of the Pacific

(Facebook/University of the Pacific)

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 65%

SAT: 1070-1330

Tuition and fees: $48,040



23. University of South Carolina

(Facebook/University of South Carolina)

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 72%

ACT: 25-30

In-state tuition and fees: $12,262

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,362



22. University of New Hampshire

(Facebook/University of New Hampshire)

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 77%

SAT: 1080-1260

In-state tuition and fees: $18,499

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $33,879



21. University of Arizona

(Christian Peterson/Getty)

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 84%

ACT: 21-28

In-state tuition and fees: $11,644

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,499



20. Temple University

(Temple University Beasley School of Law/Facebook)

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 57%

SAT: 1130-1310

In-state tuition and fees: $16,666

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,426



19. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

(Facebook/SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry)

Overall rank: 106 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 52%

SAT: 1150-1300

In-state tuition and fees: $8,568

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $18,218



18. University of Oregon

(Facebook/University of Oregon)

Overall rank: 102 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 83%

SAT: 1080-1270

In-state tuition and fees: $11,898

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $35,478



17. Clarkson University

(Facebook/Clarkson University)

Overall rank: 102 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 66%

SAT: 1143-1330

Tuition and fees: $49,444



16. University of Vermont

(Facebook/University of Vermont)

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 67%

SAT: 1180-1350

In-state tuition and fees: $18,276

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $42,516



15. University of San Francisco

(Wikimedia Commons)

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 66%

SAT: 1100-1290

Tuition and fees: $48,066



14. University of Denver

(Facebook/University of Denver)

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 58%

ACT: 25-30

Tuition and fees: $50,556



13. University of Colorado - Boulder

(Getty Images)

Overall rank: 96 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 80%

ACT: 25-30

In-state tuition and fees: $12,534

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $37,288



12. University of Iowa

(University of Iowa/Facebook)

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 86%

ACT: 23-28

In-state tuition and fees: $8,965

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $30,609



11. University of Delaware

(Facebook/University of Delaware)

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 60%

SAT: 1150-1330

In-state tuition and fees: $13,680

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,310



10. University at Buffalo - SUNY

(Facebook/University at Buffalo)

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 57%

SAT: 1140-1310

In-state tuition and fees: $10,028

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $27,758



9. Marquette University

(Andy Lyons/Getty)

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 89%

ACT: 24-29

Tuition and fees: $41,870



8. Loyola University Chicago

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 71%

ACT: 24-29

Tuition and fees: $44,048



7. Howard University

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Overall rank: 89 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 41%

SAT: 1090-1290

Tuition and fees: $26,756



6. University of San Diego

(UC San Diego/Facebook)

Overall rank: 85 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 50%

ACT: 26-30

Tuition and fees: $49,358



5. Michigan State University

(Rey Del Rio/Getty)

Overall rank: 85 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 72%

SAT: 1100-1320

In-state tuition and fees: $14,460

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $39,750



4. Texas Christian University

(Facebook/Texas Christian University)

Overall rank: 80 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 41%

ACT: 25-30

Tuition and fees: $46,950



3. American University

(Facebook/AUWCL)

Overall rank: 78 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 29%

SAT: 1180-1350

Tuition and fees: $48,459



2. Pennsylvania State University

(Facebook/Penn State)

Overall rank: 59 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 50%

SAT: 1160-1340

In-state tuition and fees: $18,454

Out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,858



1. Syracuse University

(Chris Keane/Reuters)

Overall rank: 53 (tie)

Acceptance rate: 47%

SAT: 1160-1350

Tuition and fees: $51,853



