In the previous year, MTN was number 1 as well.

Kosmos Energy, GOIL, and Sunon Asogli Power Ltd were second, third and fourth respectively.

The 100th company was Japan Motors Trading Company Limited.

The event to announce the companies was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. It brought together captains of industry in both the private and public sectors.

Below is the full list of winners

1. Scancom Plc. (MTN)

2. Kosmos Energy Ghana

3. GOIL

4. Sunon Asogli Power Plant Ltd.

5. IT Consortium

6. ASA Savings and Loans

7. Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd.

8. Goldfields Ghana Ltd.

9. Olam Ghana Ltd.

10.Agro ECOM Ghana Ltd.

11.Anglogold Ashanti Aduapriem

12.Newmont Goldenrich Ghana Ltd.

13.Unilever Ghana Ltd.

14.GCNet

15.Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd.

16.GCB Bank Ltd.

17.Enterprise Trustees

18.Barclays Bank Ghana Ltd. subsidiary of ABSA

19.Metropolitan Health Insurance Ghana Ltd.

20.Ecobank Ghana Ltd.

21.B5 Plus Ltd.

22.Enterprise Life Company Ltd.

23.Poly Kraft Ghana Ltd.

24.Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans

25.Nexans Cable Metals Ltd.

26.Kiteko Ghana Ltd.

27.Maphlix Trust Ghana Ltd.

28.Afcott Ghana Ltd.

29.Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd.

30.Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Ltd.

31.Fiaseman Rural Bank

32.Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd.

33.Cal Bank

34.KEK Insurance Brokers

35.Melcom Ltd.

36.GTBank Ghana Ltd.

37.Microfin Rural Bank Ltd.

38.Papaye Ghana Ltd.

39.Landtours

40.Starlife Assurance

41.Nutrifoods

42.Goldfields Tarkwa and Damang mine

43.TekSol Ltd.

44.Niche Cocoa

45.Izwe Savings and Loans

46.Kane-Em Industries Ltd.

47.Glico Life Insurance Company Ltd.

48.Tobinco Pharmacy Ltd.

49.Sefwiman Rural Bank Ltd.

50.Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank Ltd.

51.Amenfiman Rural Bank

52.Enterprise Insurance Company Ltd.

53.Societe Generale Ghana

54.L’aine services Ltd.

55.Bayport Savings and Loans

56.Fanmilk Ltd.

57.GHL Bank Ltd.

58.Poly Tanks

59.Ahantaman Rural Bank Ltd.

60.Manya Krobo Rural Bank Ltd.

61.Bosomtwe Rural Bank Ltd.

62.Sunu Assurances Ghana Ltd.

63.New Crystal Health Services Ltd.

64.South Akyem Rural Bank Ltd.

65.Builsa Community Bank Ltd.

66.Interplast Ltd.

67.Otuasekan Rural Bank Ltd.

68.Star Assurance Company Ltd.

69.Kaaseman Rural Bank Ltd.

70.Olam Cocoa Processing Ghana

71.G4S Security Services Ltd.

72.Upper Amenfi Rural Bank Ltd.

73.Activa International Insurance Company Ltd.

74.SIC Insurance Company Ltd.

75.Glico Healthcare Ltd.

76.Leasafric Ghana Ltd.

77.Juaben Rural Bank Ltd.

78.Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank Ltd.

79.Crocodile Matchets Ghana Ltd.

80.Ghana Rubber Estates Ltd.

81.Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Ltd.

82.Amansie West Rural Bank Ltd.

83.Amanano Rural Bank Ltd.

84.Tropical Cables and Conductors Ltd.

85.Odotobri Rural Bank Ltd.

86.Kintampo Rural Bank Ltd.

87.Bawjiase Area Rural Bank Ltd.

88.M&G Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

89.Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd.

90.Kasapreko Company Ltd.

91.Asokori Rural Bank Ltd.

92.Anum Rural Bank

93.Access Bank

94.Akuapim Rural Bank Ltd.

95.Asante Akyem Rural Bank Ltd.

96.ADB Bank

97.Starwin Products Ltd.

98.Glico General Insurance Company Ltd.

99.Acacia Health Insurance

100. Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd