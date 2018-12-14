10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, XLV, GE, PGE)

Global markets are tumbling after weak data out of China. China's Shanghai Composite fell 1.7% after industrial production and retail sales data out of the country showed substantial weakness. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei (-2%) and Germany's DAX (-1%) were hit hard. The S&P 500 is set to open down 1.1% near 2,622.
Bitcoin hits its lowest level in 15 months. The digital currency touched a low of $3,203 a coin late Thursday, hours after the FBI said that bomb threats were mailed across the country by someone demanding bitcoin.
GE got its first upgrade at JPMorgan in 2 1/2 years. Shares of General Electric gained 7% Thursday after JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, a long-time bear on the company, said that their was "balanced risk reward at current levels" and upgraded them to a "buy."
US economic is heavy. Retail sales will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET before industrial production and capacity utilization cross the wires at 9:15 a.m. ET. Then, at 9:45 a.m. ET Markit manufacturing and services are due out. Data concludes at 10 a.m. ET with business inventories.