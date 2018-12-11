10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TSLA, FB, GOOGL, HMNY)

The 'Trump Trade' has finally evaporated entirely. The ratio between more growth-sensitive cyclical stocks (industrials) and their defensive counterparts (utilities) has all but erased its post-2016 election gains, leaving an uncertain future for the stock market.
Google's CEO testifies before Congress. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will answer questions before the House Judiciary Committee following accusations that its search results have a political bias against Republicans.
Elon Musk calls out CBS for 'very misleading edit.'Tesla's CEO has asked CBS to release a full transcript of him answering a question about the electric-car maker's new chair, Robyn Denholm, in which he was asked if her job was to keep an eye on him "like a babysitter."