Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TLRY, TSLA)

Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TLRY, TSLA)

This is what traders are talking about.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends an unveiling ceremony of the commemorative tree in Pyongyang, North Korea. play

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends an unveiling ceremony of the commemorative tree in Pyongyang, North Korea.

(Reuters/Pyeongyang Press Corps)

Here is what you need to know.

China's premier hits back at Trump's attacks on currency manipulation. "Persistent depreciation of the RMB," China's currency, "will only do more harm than good to our economy," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday at a World Economic Forum event in Tianjin, China.

North Korea and South Korea agree to take steps toward denuclearization. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday agreed to take several steps toward denuclearization, including the "permanent dismantlement" of North Korea's primary nuclear facility in Yongbyon and allowing international inspectors to observe the closing of an engine test site and missile launch pad — as long as the US reciprocates.

The Brexit price squeeze is back as UK inflation unexpectedly jumps for a 2nd month. Consumer prices in the UK rose 2.7% in August as theater tickers, clothing, and sea fares saw notable price gains, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

The inside story of how an old-school Scottish firm became an early investor in many of Silicon Valley's most prized unicorns. "For us, a mistake is foregone upside," Tom Slater, the firm Baillie Gifford's head of US equities, said in an interview with Business Insider. "Businesses you've missed out on that you looked at that ended up growing but you didn't own them. That's how you really destroy value for clients."

The CEO of Denmark's biggest bank is out after a $235 billion money-laundering scandal. Thomas Borgen has resigned as Danske Bank CEO after an internal investigation found a "series of major deficiencies" had allowed the Estonian branch of the bank to be used for "suspicious transactions" from 2007 to 2015.

Tesla says the DOJ asked for documents after Elon Musk's 'funding secured' tweet about taking the company private. A Tesla representative said Tuesday that the electric-car maker had received and cooperated with the Department of Justice's voluntary request for documents and that the company had not received a subpoena.

A Canadian cannabis company is set to be the first to export legal weed to the US. Tilray soared 28.95% Wednesday after receiving approval to ship medical cannabis to the US for a study in California. Shares have gained more than 800% since their initial public offering priced at $17 in mid July.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (+1.19%) led the gains in Asia, and Germany's DAX (+0.18%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,903.

Earnings reports trickle out. Red Hat reports after markets close.

US economic data keeps coming. Housing starts, building permits, and the current account balance are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is unchanged at 3.06%.

Top 3

1 Finance Nigeria's central bank says banks will pay N10,000 fine for any...bullet
2 Finance 5 economic problems in the HSBC report that the Nigerian...bullet
3 Finance Kenya’s capital ranked the sixth wealthiest city in the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

FILE PHOTO: A worker harvests cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation near the northern town of Nazareth
Finance Tilray dethrones Canopy Growth as the most valuable marijuana stock (TLRY, CGC)
FILE PHOTO: A worker harvests cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation near the northern town of Nazareth
Finance Tilray dethrones Canopy Growth as the most valuable marijuana stock (TLRY, CGC)
Finance Kenyan workers to have their salaries chopped by up to $50 after President Uhuru reinstates low-cost housing fund
null
Finance Canadian cannabis producer Tilray is going bananas after its CEO appears on Cramer's "Mad Money" (TLRY)