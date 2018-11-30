10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, MAR, NIO)

China's manufacturing sector hits stall speed. The government's purcashing managers index printed 50.0 in November, its weakest reading since July 2016, and is at a level that shows the sector is neither expanding nor contracting, according to data released Friday by China's National Bureau of Statistics.
Marriott says 500 million customers had their data hacked. The hotel chain announced Friday that 500 million customers who stayed at hotels including W, Sheraton, and Westin as far back as 2014 had their information accessed, including an unspecified number who had their credit card details taken.