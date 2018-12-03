10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA)

Trump and Xi declare trade truce. In a meeting at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, President Donald Trump agreed to postpone new economic tariffs on Chinese imports by 90 days and Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would buy a "not yet agreed upon" amount of US agriculture, energy, and industrial products and label Fentanyl a controlled substance, the Associated Press reports.
Global markets are ripping higher. Markets across China gained at least 2.5%, and Germany's DAX is higher by 2.38% after Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day trade truce. The S&P 500 is set to open up 1.55% near 2,803.
Oil is soaring. West Texas Intermediate crude oil trades up 4.4% at $52.95 a barrel, its highest in 10 days.
Qatar is quitting OPEC. Qatar says it will leave the cartel of oil producers on January 1 amid plans to raise its natural-gas production and as Saudi Arabia has cut trade and transport ties while it boycotts the country over accusations that it supports terrorism and Iran.
US markets are closed Wednesday in honor of George HW Bush. "We remember President Bush admiringly as a veteran who fought totalitarianism, a statesman who advocated for freedom, a leader who served his country, and an unabashedly dedicated family man," said Stacey Cunningham, the NYSE Group president, according to the AP. "He will be remembered for his decades of service to the nation and the world, and it is appropriate that the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, the National Day of Mourning, to honor President Bush's enduring legacy."
US economic data keeps coming. Markit manufacturing and ISM Manufacturing will cross the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET. US auto sales will be released throughout the day. The US 10-year yield is up 4 basis points at 3.03%.