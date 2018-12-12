10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Theresa May faces a vote of no confidence. Conservative MPs will vote on the future of Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership role on Wednesday as she has so far failed to persuade Parliament to approve the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the European Union.
Huawei's CFO is out on bail. Meng Wanzhou, who faces fraud charges in the US on suspicion of violating Iran sanctions, was released into private custody in Vancouver, British Columbia, after posting bail of $7.4 million (10 million Canadian dollars, including 7 million Canadian dollars in cash).
Dell votes to go public again. Dell announced Tuesday that it had agreed to buy back "tracking" shares of VMware — a company of which it owns 80% — for $120 apiece, or $23.9 billion, and trade publicly on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on December 28.