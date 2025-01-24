US lawmaker begins move to secure historic third-term for Donald Trump

Less than one week into his second tenure as the United States President, a Republican lawmaker has set in motion the process of securing a historic third term in office for Donald Trump.

Andy Ogles, a lawmaker representing Tennessee in Congress, introduced a bill on Thursday, January 23, 2024, aiming to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow Trump to become president for the third time.

While arguing the motion, the Congressman said Trump is uniquely capable of addressing the nation's challenges and restoring its global standing.

“He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness. He must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” Ogles stated.

The Republican lawmaker is seeking modification to the U.S. 22nd Amendment, which prohibits an individual from being elected president more than twice.

But he said, “We must provide Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”

Ogles praises Trump's executive orders

Though he previously dismissed the idea of running for a third term, Trump recently joked about the possibility after winning the 2024 election, saying, “Unless you say, ‘he’s so good, we have to just figure it out.’”

The 47th U.S. president was sworn in for a second term on Monday, January 20, 2025, and immediately signed 100 executive orders to reverse some of the previous administration's policies.

Meanwhile, Ogles commended those executive orders, primarily the actions on border security, gender identity policies, energy production, and withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951 following Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four terms in office. The extended tenure between 1933 and 1945 sparked concerns about excessive executive, aligning with George Washington’s precedent of serving only two terms.